JEE Main 2023 Mock Test, Study Materials Available at nta.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

JEE Main Mock Test 2023: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the JEE Main session 2 entrance examination from April 6, 2023, onwards. Registered candidates for JEE Main April session examination can prepare for the exam with the help of JEE Main mock test links and free study materials available on the official website- nta.ac.in

Candidates can practice for JEE Main session 2 examinations through NCERT textbooks and other preparation books related to the JEE Main examination. But the importance of practising from taking the mock test cannot be ignored.

JEE Main Mock Test - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to Take JEE Main Mock Test 2023?

Candidates appearing for the JEE Main session 2 examinations can prepare themselves by doing practice through JEE Main mock tests online. They can follow the below-given steps to know how to practice mock tests released by the testing agency.

Step 1: Visit the NTA JEE's official website- nta.ac.in/Quiz

Step 2: Choose JEE Main Exam and paper from the drop-down button given on the screen

Step 3: Now, login using the required credentials to start the JEE Main session 2 mock test

Step 4: Read all the important instructions given before attempting the JEE Main Mock Test

Step 5: Now, click on the proceed button to start the JEE Main mock test

What is National Test Abhyas App?

As per the recent updates, the testing agency has also developed an application named National Test Abhyas for students. Through this students can take mock tests every day for national-level examinations i.e. NEET, JEE Main, etc, free of cost. The application allows students to prepare in both Hindi and English languages. Candidates can download the National Test Abhyas App on Google Play Store or App Store. They will have to register to create a free account on the application in order to give mock tests for their selected exam.

