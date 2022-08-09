JEE Main Topper: Vani Parashar and Kartik Dewan top entrance exam from Himachal Pradesh

JEE Main 2022 Toppers: JEE Main 2022 Examination Results were declared by the officials of the National Testing Agency on August 8, 2022. According to the data available a total of 24 students secured 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2022 Examinations.

Vani Parashar from Shimla topped the JEE Main Exam in the state among girls securing 99.64 percentile. Vani completed her studies from Hill Grove School Shimla and prepared for the JEE Main 2022 exams from Aspire Coaching Institute.

Her father is a contractor and her mother is a teacher. Vani gave 10-12 hours in a day to her JEE Main and Class 12 preparation adding that studying regularly was the key to her success. Along with Vani, Kartik Dewan from Shimla has also topped the exam in the state securing 99.55 percentile. Kartik is not the only student in his family to top the JEE Main exams. In 2020 his elder brother Sarthak Dewan also topped the JEE Main exams in the state. Following the path of his elder brother, Kartik is also aiming to secure an admission in one of the IITs for Computer Science Engineering.

JEE Main 2022 Toppers

According to the toppers list issued by the National Testing Agency a total of 24 candidates from the different states have secured 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2022 examinations. Out of the total students 5 are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while 4 are from Rajasthan.

NTA declares the final NTA scores for JEE (Main) - 2022 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.); 24 candidates received a 100 NTA Score pic.twitter.com/h8GKwlM7E9 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Toppers List

Candidate's Name State Penikalapati Ravi Kishore Andhra Pradesh Pall Jalajakshi Andhra Pradesh Polisetty Karthikeya Andhra Pradesh Menda Hima Vamsi Andhra Pradesh Koyyana Suhas Andhra Pradesh Sneha Pareek Assam Arudeep Kumar Bihar I Sarthak Maheshwari Haryana Kushagra Srivastava Jharkhand Bova Haren Sathvik Karnataka Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil Kerala Shrenik Mohan Sakala Maharashtra Mrinal Garg Punjab Navya Rajasthan Krishna Sharma Rajasthan Parth Bhardwaj Rajasthan Mayank Motwani Rajasthan Rupesh Biyani Telangana Dheeraj Kurukunda Telangana Jasti Yashwanth V V S Telangana Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya Telangana Aniket Chattopadhyay Telangana Kanishk Sharma Uttar Pradesh Saumitra Garg Uttar Pradesh

