    JEE Main Topper: Vani Parashar and Kartik Dewan top entrance exam from Himachal Pradesh

    Meet Vani Parashar and Kartik Dewan top entrance exam from Himachal Pradesh. Check list of toppers and other JEE Main Details here. 

    Updated: Aug 9, 2022 18:14 IST
    JEE Main 2022 Toppers
    JEE Main 2022 Toppers

    JEE Main 2022 Toppers: JEE Main 2022 Examination Results were declared by the officials of the National Testing Agency on August 8, 2022. According to the data available a total of 24 students secured 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2022 Examinations. 

    Vani Parashar from Shimla topped the JEE Main Exam in the state among girls securing 99.64 percentile. Vani completed her studies from Hill Grove School Shimla and prepared for the JEE Main 2022 exams from Aspire Coaching Institute.

    Her father is a contractor and her mother is a teacher. Vani gave 10-12 hours in a day to her JEE Main and Class 12 preparation adding that studying regularly was the key to her success. Along with Vani, Kartik Dewan from Shimla has also topped the exam in the state securing 99.55 percentile. Kartik is not the only student in his family to top the JEE Main exams. In 2020 his elder brother Sarthak Dewan also topped the JEE Main exams in the state. Following the path of his elder brother, Kartik is also aiming to secure an admission in one of the IITs for Computer Science Engineering.

    JEE Main 2022 Toppers

    According to the toppers list issued by the National Testing Agency a total of 24 candidates from the different states have secured 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2022 examinations. Out of the total students 5 are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while 4 are from Rajasthan. 

    JEE Main 2022 Toppers List

    Candidate's Name

    State

    Penikalapati Ravi Kishore

    Andhra Pradesh

    Pall Jalajakshi

    Andhra Pradesh

    Polisetty Karthikeya

    Andhra Pradesh

    Menda Hima Vamsi

    Andhra Pradesh

    Koyyana Suhas

    Andhra Pradesh

    Sneha Pareek

    Assam

    Arudeep Kumar

    Bihar

    I Sarthak Maheshwari

    Haryana

    Kushagra Srivastava

    Jharkhand

    Bova Haren Sathvik

    Karnataka

    Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil

    Kerala

    Shrenik Mohan Sakala

    Maharashtra

    Mrinal Garg

    Punjab

    Navya

    Rajasthan

    Krishna Sharma

    Rajasthan

    Parth Bhardwaj

    Rajasthan

    Mayank Motwani

    Rajasthan

    Rupesh Biyani

    Telangana

    Dheeraj Kurukunda

    Telangana

    Jasti Yashwanth V V S

    Telangana

    Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya

    Telangana

    Aniket Chattopadhyay

    Telangana

    Kanishk Sharma

    Uttar Pradesh

    Saumitra Garg

    Uttar Pradesh

     

    Also Read: JEE Main Toppers List 2022: 24 Candidates Score Perfect 100 NTA Score, Check Complete List Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories