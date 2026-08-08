Kanya Grant 2026: Ahmedabad Schools Asked To Apply By August 11 For Girls’ Education Aid
Ahmedabad schools have been asked to submit applications for the Kanya Grant scheme by August 11, 2026. The scheme provides financial assistance to support free education for girls studying in Classes 9 to 12 during the 2026-27 academic year.
Schools in Ahmedabad have been directed by the authorities to apply for the Kanya Grant scheme by August 11, 2026. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to support the education of girls studying in Classes 9 to 12 during the 2026-27 academic year.
The initiative covers eligible non-government aided secondary and higher secondary schools, including both grant-in-aid and fee-based institutions. Schools have been asked to submit details of eligible girl students so that the grant amount can be allocated under the scheme.
According to the directions, schools covered under the grant-in-aid and fee-based categories are required to furnish student enrolment data in the prescribed formats. The completed forms and relevant information must be submitted to the concerned office by August 11, 2026.
The submission of accurate enrolment details is important for schools seeking assistance under the scheme. Authorities have asked eligible institutions to ensure that the required information is provided in the prescribed format within the deadline.
What Is Kanya Grant?
The Kanya Grant is an initiative aimed at supporting the education of girls at the secondary and higher secondary levels. The scheme provides financial assistance to eligible girls studying in Classes 9 to 12, with the objective of helping them continue their education without facing financial barriers.
By extending financial support for girls at these levels, the scheme seeks to encourage continued schooling and promote access to education among female students.
Schools in Ahmedabad that fall under the eligible categories have therefore been advised to complete the required application and enrollment-data submission process before the August 11 deadline. The information submitted by schools will be used for the allocation of grants for the 2026-27 academic year.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.