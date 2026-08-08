Kanya Grant 2026: Ahmedabad Schools Asked To Apply By August 11 For Girls’ Education Aid

Schools in Ahmedabad have been directed by the authorities to apply for the Kanya Grant scheme by August 11, 2026. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to support the education of girls studying in Classes 9 to 12 during the 2026-27 academic year.

The initiative covers eligible non-government aided secondary and higher secondary schools, including both grant-in-aid and fee-based institutions. Schools have been asked to submit details of eligible girl students so that the grant amount can be allocated under the scheme.

According to the directions, schools covered under the grant-in-aid and fee-based categories are required to furnish student enrolment data in the prescribed formats. The completed forms and relevant information must be submitted to the concerned office by August 11, 2026.