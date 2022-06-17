Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Date Live: Karnataka Class 12th Result 2022 To Be Announced Tomorrow at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board (PUE) has released the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 date. As per the released date, the Karnataka Class 12 result will be announced tomorrow on 18th June 2022. The result for Science, Commerce and Arts stream will be announced together. The date and time of Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 was announced by B.C Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Karnataka on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “2nd PUC exam results will be announced tomorrow. Best wishes to all students.”
Students who have appeared for PUC II examination can check the results on the official website - karresults.nic.in. About 6 lakh students have appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination this year. The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from 22 April to 18 May 2022 at various exam centres.
17 Jun 06:51 PMKarnataka Class 12th Result To Be Released for all the streams
The board will be announcing the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam result 2022 for all the streams - Arts, Science and Commerce together. Students will be able to check their Karnataka PUC result on the official website.
The Karnataka class 12th result 2022 will be declared tomorrow on 18th June. Students can check below the image of the official website that mentions date and time -
The Karnataka Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from 22nd April to 18th May 2022 at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all exam days. Around 6 lakh students have appeared for 2nd PUC Karnataka board examination in the state.
A total of 6,84,255 students enrolled for the Karnataka 2nd PUC which was held at 1,076 centres across the state. 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private students had appeared for the exam.
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 will be declared tomorrow on 18th June, state primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh announced today. Students can go through the steps to know how to check Karnataka class 12th result -
Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has released Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 date. The Karnataka Class 12 result will be announced tomorrow on 18th June 2022. Check the video below -
As per the official notice, the 2nd PUC Karnataka results 2022 will be announced at 11:00 am. However, the result link will be activated at 11:30 am. The Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 will be made available on these websites - karresults.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in.
