Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Date Live: Karnataka Class 12th Result 2022 To Be Announced Tomorrow at karresults.nic.in

HIGHLIGHTS Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2022 will be available at karresults.nic.in. The date and time for Karnataka 12th result has been announced. About 6 lakh students have appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board (PUE) has released the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 date. As per the released date, the Karnataka Class 12 result will be announced tomorrow on 18th June 2022. The result for Science, Commerce and Arts stream will be announced together. The date and time of Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 was announced by B.C Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Karnataka on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “2nd PUC exam results will be announced tomorrow. Best wishes to all students.”

Students who have appeared for PUC II examination can check the results on the official website - karresults.nic.in. About 6 lakh students have appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination this year. The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from 22 April to 18 May 2022 at various exam centres.