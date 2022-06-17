Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Karnataka Class 12 Results to be Declared Tomorrow at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: 2nd PUC Result 2022 Karnataka will be declared tomorrow - 18th June 2022, Saturday. Putting months of wait to an end, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Date and Time has been confirmed by the State Education Minister BC Nagesh. In a tweet sent out on his official Twitter account, Mr Nagesh noted that the Karnataka Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared tomorrow at 11 AM in the morning in a press meet to be held at PUE Department Office in Bengaluru. Following the formal declaration, the Karnataka 12th Class Results 2022 will be made available to the students at 11:30 AM in online format via the official website - karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. Once declared, students will be able to check their individual scorecards for 2nd PUC Results 2022 online via the direct link placed below as well, which will be activated soon.

Education Minister Confirms 2nd PUC Result 2022 Date and Time

With rumours and speculations around Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 date doing the rounds since weeks, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh took to Twitter to announce that the Karnataka Class 12 Result 2022 will be declared at 11 AM tomorrow. In a short and simple message shared with students, Mr Nagesh said that “2nd PUC exam results will be announced tomorrow”. The tweet message from the minister can also be checked below:

ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಪಿಯುಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವನ್ನು ನಾಳೆ (ಜೂನ್.18) ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.



ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.



Best wishes to all students💐. — B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) June 17, 2022

6 Lakh Students to Receive Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022

As per the details shared by the Karnataka Board, a total of 6 lakh students are going to receive their 2nd PUC Result 2022 for Karnataka Board. The Pre-University Education Department had held the 2nd PUC Exam 2022 from 22nd April to 18th May 2022. The exam saw participation of 6,84,255 students in total across 1,076 centres located across the state. Of the total number of students, 6,00,519 were regular while the rest 61,808 were repeaters and 21,928 private candidates. Following the completion of the exam, all these students have been waiting for the declaration of Karnataka 12th Result 2022, which will be announced on 18th June 2022.

