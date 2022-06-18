Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 (Time Changed): Know When, Where and How to Check Karnataka 12th results link here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Link

The official link to check the 2nd PUC Result 2022 of Karnataka will be available on two websites-

Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Today)

Updated as on June 18, 2022, at 10.47 am

Karnataka 12th Result 2022 timing update

Updated as on 18th June 2022 at 10.28 am

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 at karresults.nic.in: Statistics

1. Number of Students Registered (Regular): 6,00,519

2. Number of students registered (repeaters): 61,808

3. Number of Students registered (private): 21, 928

Updated as on 18th June 2022 at 10.23 am

Karnataka Class 12th Result 2022 Timing Today

Know the timing of Class 12th Karnataka Result 2022

Updated as on June 18th, 2022 at 9.51 am

Karnataka Class 12th Result 2022 Link to be active at 12 PM

As per the latest updates, the PUC Karnataka result 2022 will be announced at 12 PM on June 18, 2022. Correct credentials must be entered into the login section to access and download Karnataka Class 12th Result 2022.

updated as on June 18th, 2022, at 9.41 am

Steps to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022

Updated as on: June 18th 2022 at 9.24 am

2nd PUC Karnataka Result 2022 Today for over 6 lakh students

More than 6.8 lakh students have applied for the Karnataka Class 12th exam this year. The exams were conducted at 1,076 centres amid the tight security with cops deployed at various centres to ensure that there are no incidents with regard to the students following the dress code.

Updated as on 18th June 2022 at 8:44 am

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Today: The Department of Pre-University Education will declare the Pre-University Course (PUC) 2nd result 2022 on June 18, 2022, at 11 am. Karnataka Class 12th Result link will be activated at 11.30 am. The date and time of Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 were announced by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Karnataka, B.C. Nagesh on his official twitter handle.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 will be available on the official website- karresults.nic.in and pue.karnataka.gov.in. To check the result of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result, the students will be required to enter the correct credentials. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was conducted from April 16 to May 4, 2022, in an offline mode and around 6 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Where to check Karnataka Class 12th Result?

The Department of Pre-University Education will declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 on the official websites. To check the result of the Karnataka Class 12 exam, correct credentials must be provided in the link once it is activated on the official website of Karnataka board.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: When to check the result?

The press conference will be held by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Karnataka, B.C. Nagesh at 11 am. During the conference, the state minister will make the official announcement of Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022, however, the official link of the result will be activated at 11.30 am on the official websites- karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022?

Step 1- Visit the official website of Karnataka results- karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link of Karnataka results which reads ‘PUC Examination Results’.

Step 3- Enter the registration number and other details in the login link

Step 4- Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Save and take a print out for the future references

