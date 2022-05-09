Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022: Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka will be releasing the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2022 by May on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka class 12 or 2nd PUC Exams can visit the official website of Karnataka Board to check the results. To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 students are required to enter the registration number in the result link provided.

Students must also note that along with the result link on the official website, students can also check the Karnataka Class 12 Results 2022 through the direct link which will be available on this page. The link will be activated once the results are declared on the official website.

Students awaiting the declaration of the Karnataka Board result 2022 for class 12 exams can check here the complete details regarding the release of the results along with other exam details. Students are advised to bookmark this page for regular updates on the declaration of the Karnataka PUC Results 2022.

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka Exam Name Karnataka PUC (Class 12th) Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website karresults.nic.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required Registration Number

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Date and Time

Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education will be conducting the class 12 Karnataka board exams in April-May 2022. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 are expected to be released by May 2022. Candidates appearing for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2022 can check the complete schedule of the exams here.

Karnataka Board Result Date 2022 for Class 12th

Events Important Dates Karnataka 12th Exam Date 16th April to 4th May 2022 Karnataka 12th Result May 2022 Karnataka PUC Re-evaluation Result June 2022 Karnataka PUC Supplementary July 2022 Karnataka PUC supplementary result July/August 2022

How To Check Karnataka Board Result 2022 for Class 12th in Online Mode?

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 will be released for the Science, Arts and Commerce stream students on the official website of the board. To check the Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the login details in the link provided. Students can follow the steps given below to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2022.

1st Step - Go to the official website of karresults.nic.in.

2nd Step - Click on the PUC result link given

3rd Step - Enter the registration number and click on the submit button to check Karnataka Board 12th Result 2022.

4th Step - Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be displayed on the screen

5th Step - Download the Karnataka PUC Result 2022 for further reference

How To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the link on the official website, students will also be able to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 via SMS. students can get their Karnataka PUC Results 2022 via SMS by following the steps provided below.

Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2nd - For Karnataka 12th results 2022 type - KAR12<space>Registration number.

Step 3rd - Send this SMS to 56263.

Karnataka Board Result 2022 for Class 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022 can check below the complete step by step procedure to check the results along with reference images to make the process a little bit simpler for the students

Step 1st - Go to the official link - karresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - The above page will appear on the screen. Now, click on the respective class link.

Step 3rd - Now, enter the registration number and date of birth in the login window.

Step 4th - The result will be displayed on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022?

When checking the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022, candidates must make sure that they go through all the details mentioned in the result sheet. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 will contain details such as the name and roll number of the students, the marks secured and the qualifying status of the exams.

Name of the student

Registration number

Father’s name

College/School’s name

College code

Name of the subjects

Subject code

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Result status

Qualifying marks

Karnataka Board class 12 Result Statistics

Along with the Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Results 2022, students will also be provided with the statistics of the board exams. The Karnataka Board 2nd PUC statistics will contain the performance of the students in the board exams bth stream wise and district wise. Candidates can check the complete statistics from the previous years here.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Statistics

Years Total Students Overall Pass % 2021 6,66, 497 100 2020 6,75,277 61.73 2019 6,88,145 67.73 2018 6,71,000 59.56 2,017 6,90,000 52.38 2016 6,79,061 57.2 2015 5,12,555 60.54

What After the Announcement of Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Result 2022?

After the Karnataka Class 12 Results 2022 are announced on the official website, the board will issue the original certificates for the students. Candidates who have qualified Karnataka Board class 12 exams will be eligible for the further admission procedure.

The board will also be releasing the applications for the re-checking and scrutiny and the compartmental exams. Students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any totalling mistakes and those who want to appear for the compartment exams are required to submit the respective applications which will be provided on the official website. Students can check this space for more details.

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Scrutiny and re-evaluation is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any errors. The applications for the Karnataka Board class 12 re-checking and re-evaluation process will be available on the official website shortly after the results are declared.

Candidates are first required to apply for the scrutiny procedure and submit the applications along with the application fee. After the board conducts the scrutiny of the answer sheets, the updated mark sheets will be made available on the official website.

Karnataka Board class 12 Result 2022 - Compartmental Exams

Karnataka 2nd PUC compartmental exams are conducted for those students who want a second chance in improving their board exam scores. Candidates who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt can visit the official website and apply for the compartment exams.

The board will conduct the compartment exams for the students a month after the declaration of the main results. The changes in the marks after the compartment exams will be updated in the marksheets of the students.

Karnataka Result PUC - Toppers

Karnataka Board class 12 toppers will be students who have secured the highest marks in the exams as per their streams. The board will be announcing the Karnataka Board 2nd PUC list of students who have topped the exams stream wise along with the results of the exams

Candidates can check the toppers list from the previous years here.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Toppers - Science

Name Percentage Rajath Kashyap 99% Divya K 98.83% Priya Nayak 98.83% Raeesa 98.66% D Nikethan Gonda 98.66%

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Toppers - Arts

Name Percentage Kusuma Ujjini 99% Hosamani Chandrappa 98.5% Nagaraj 98.5% Sachin K G 98.16% Suresha H 98.16%

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Toppers - Commerce

Name Percentage Olvita Ancilla D’Souza and Srikrishna Sharma 99.33% Shreeya Shenoy 99.16% Swasthik P 99% Gautam Rathi 99% Vaishnavi K 99%

About Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka (PUE)

The Department of Pre-University Education, Government of Karnataka is a regulatory body that manages and looks after the higher secondary education in the state. The department operates under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education of the state government and is entrusted with the responsibility to develop higher education in Karnataka.