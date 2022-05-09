Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022: Know Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Date, How to Check Here

    Created On : May 9, 2022 11:01 ISTModified On : May 9, 2022 11:01 IST
    Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022
    Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022
    Register For Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022 Updates
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Result 2022 Highlights
    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Date and Time
    Karnataka Board Result Date 2022 for Class 12th
    How To Check Karnataka Board Result 2022 for Class 12th in Online Mode?
    How To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022: Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka will be releasing the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2022 by May on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka class 12 or 2nd PUC Exams can visit the official website of Karnataka Board to check the results. To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 students are required to enter the registration number in the result link provided.

    Students must also note that along with the result link on the official website, students can also check the Karnataka Class 12 Results 2022 through the direct link which will be available on this page. The link will be activated once the results are declared on the official website.

    Students awaiting the declaration of the Karnataka Board result 2022 for class 12 exams can check here the complete details regarding the release of the results along with other exam details. Students are advised to bookmark this page for regular updates on the declaration of the Karnataka PUC Results 2022.

    Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Result 2022 Highlights

    Overview

    Specifications

    Board Name

    Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka

    Exam Name

    Karnataka PUC (Class 12th)

    Exam Mode

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result Announcement Official Website

    karresults.nic.in

    Result Mode

    Online

    Credentials Required

    Registration Number

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Date and Time

    Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education will be conducting the class 12 Karnataka board exams in April-May 2022. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 are expected to be released by May 2022. Candidates appearing for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2022 can check the complete schedule of the exams here.

    Karnataka Board Result Date 2022 for Class 12th

    Events

    Important Dates

    Karnataka 12th Exam Date

    16th April to 4th May 2022

    Karnataka 12th Result

    May 2022

    Karnataka PUC Re-evaluation Result

    June 2022

    Karnataka PUC Supplementary

    July 2022

    Karnataka PUC supplementary result

    July/August 2022

    How To Check Karnataka Board Result 2022 for Class 12th in Online Mode?

    The Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 will be released for the Science, Arts and Commerce stream students on the official website of the board. To check the Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the login details in the link provided. Students can follow the steps given below to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2022.

    1st Step - Go to the official website of karresults.nic.in.

    2nd Step - Click on the PUC result link given

    3rd Step - Enter the registration number and click on the submit button to check Karnataka Board 12th Result 2022.

    4th Step - Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be displayed on the screen

    5th Step - Download the Karnataka PUC Result 2022 for further reference

    How To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Along with the link on the official website, students will also be able to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 via SMS.  students can get their Karnataka PUC Results 2022 via SMS by following the steps provided below.

    Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

    Step 2nd - For Karnataka 12th results 2022 type - KAR12<space>Registration number.

    Step 3rd - Send this SMS to 56263.

    Karnataka Board Result 2022 for Class 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022 can check below the complete step by step procedure to check the results along with reference images to make the process a little bit simpler for the students

    Step 1st - Go to the official link - karresults.nic.in.

    Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022

    Step 2nd - The above page will appear on the screen. Now, click on the respective class link.

    Step 3rd - Now, enter the registration number and date of birth in the login window.

    Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022

    Step 4th - The result will be displayed on the screen.

    What details will be mentioned in Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022?

    When checking the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022, candidates must make sure that they go through all the details mentioned in the result sheet. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 will contain details such as the name and roll number of the students, the marks secured and the qualifying status of the exams.   

    • Name of the student
    • Registration number
    • Father’s name
    • College/School’s name
    • College code
    • Name of the subjects
    • Subject code
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Result status
    • Qualifying marks

    Karnataka Board class 12 Result Statistics

    Along with the Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Results 2022, students will also be provided with the statistics of the board exams. The Karnataka Board 2nd PUC statistics will contain the performance of the students in the board exams bth stream wise and district wise. Candidates can check the complete statistics from the previous years here.

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Statistics

    Years

    Total Students

    Overall Pass %

    2021

    6,66, 497

    100

    2020

    6,75,277

    61.73

    2019

    6,88,145

    67.73

    2018

    6,71,000

    59.56

    2,017

    6,90,000

    52.38

    2016

    6,79,061

    57.2

    2015

    5,12,555

    60.54

    What After the Announcement of Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Result 2022?

    After the Karnataka Class 12 Results 2022 are announced on the official website, the board will issue the original certificates for the students. Candidates who have qualified Karnataka Board class 12 exams will be eligible for the further admission procedure.

    The board will also be releasing the applications for the re-checking and scrutiny and the compartmental exams. Students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any totalling mistakes and those who want to appear for the compartment exams are required to submit the respective applications which will be provided on the official website. Students can check this space for more details.

    Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Scrutiny and re-evaluation is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any errors. The applications for the Karnataka Board class 12 re-checking and re-evaluation process will be available on the official website shortly after the results are declared.

    Candidates are first required to apply for the scrutiny procedure and submit the applications along with the application fee. After the board conducts the scrutiny of the answer sheets, the updated mark sheets will be made available on the official website.

    Karnataka Board class 12 Result 2022 - Compartmental Exams

    Karnataka 2nd PUC compartmental exams are conducted for those students who want a second chance in improving their board exam scores. Candidates who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt can visit the official website and apply for the compartment exams.

    The board will conduct the compartment exams for the students a month after the declaration of the main results. The changes in the marks after the compartment exams will be updated in the marksheets of the students.

    Karnataka Result PUC - Toppers

    Karnataka Board class 12 toppers will be students who have secured the highest marks in the exams as per their streams. The board will be announcing the Karnataka Board 2nd PUC list of students who have topped the exams stream wise along with the results of the exams

    Candidates can check the toppers list from the previous years here.

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Toppers - Science

    Name

    Percentage

    Rajath Kashyap

    99%

    Divya K

    98.83%

    Priya Nayak

    98.83%

    Raeesa

    98.66%

    D Nikethan Gonda

    98.66%

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Toppers - Arts

    Name

    Percentage

    Kusuma Ujjini

    99%

    Hosamani Chandrappa

    98.5%

    Nagaraj

    98.5%

    Sachin K G

    98.16%

    Suresha H

    98.16%

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Toppers - Commerce

    Name

    Percentage

    Olvita Ancilla D’Souza and Srikrishna Sharma

    99.33%

    Shreeya Shenoy

    99.16%

    Swasthik P

    99%

    Gautam Rathi

    99%

    Vaishnavi K

    99%

    About Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka (PUE)

    The Department of Pre-University Education, Government of Karnataka is a regulatory body that manages and looks after the higher secondary education in the state. The department operates under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education of the state government and is entrusted with the responsibility to develop higher education in Karnataka.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Free Travel in KSRTC Buses for Class 12 students during Exams, Get Details Here

    Published on: 2022-04-20 12:32

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Over 6.5 lakh students appearing for Karnataka Class 12 Board Exams 2022 will be allowed to travel free of cost on KSRTC buses during the exam. 2nd PUC Exam 2022 of Karnataka Board starts on 25th April – Friday.

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Govt rules our re-exam for Students who Boycotted them for Hijab Row Protests

    Published on: 2022-03-21 13:45

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Karnataka State Government has ruled out hold re-exam for students who boycotted 2nd PUC Practical Exams as part of the Hijab Row Protests. Get Details Here.

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2022 (OUT): IInd PUC Exams Begin from 22nd April, Check Complete Schedule Here

    Published on: 2022-03-08 08:22

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 (OUT): Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (PUE Karnataka) has released the final date sheet for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022. Get Complete Details on IInd PUC Exam Date Sheet at pue.kar.nic.in.

    More News

    FAQ

    When are the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 expected to be declared?

    The Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 are expected to be declared by May 2022.

    How to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022?

    Candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the 2nd PUC Registration number in the result link. Students can also check the results through the direct link given here.

    What details are mentioned in the 2nd PUC Results?

    The Karnataka 2nd PUC Results will contain the details like the name and roll number, subject details, marks secured qualifying status etc.

    Will the board issue a hard copy of the results?

    Yes, the board will issue the hard copy of the results through the respective schools.