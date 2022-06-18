Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2022 (Link Active): Get List of Websites to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Result Link Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: How to check Karnataka Class 12th Result?

The candidates will have to provide the correct login details- Registration Number and the subject combination to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022.

Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on June 18, 2022 at 12.08 PM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: 61.88 per cent pass in Class 12th Exam

The overall pass percentage of Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 is 61.88 percent.

Updated as on June 18, 2022 at 11.56 am

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Link Active

The Examination authorities have announced the result of Karnataka Class 12th 2022 and have also made the link active. Above 6 lakh students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their score cards by providing the correct credentials in the login link available on- karresults.nic.in.

updated as on June 18, 2022 at 11.42 am

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Declared

The result of Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 has been declared by the Karnataka Examination Board on June 18, 2022. Candidates awaiting the result must note that the link will be active at 12 PM on the official website- karresults.nic.in. The details that must be entered to check and download the Karnataka Class 12th Result 2022 will include- the registration number or roll number of the candidates.

2nd PUC Karnataka Result 2022 (Shortly)

The result of Karnataka Class 12th exam 2022 will be declared shortly by the Pre-University Examination Board (PUE). The result of Karnataka PUC will be announced by the State Education Minister at 11.00 am while the result link will be active at 12 PM on the official website- karresults.nic.in.

updated as on June 18, 2022, at 10.54 am

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: The Pre-University Examination (PUE), Karnataka will be releasing the Karnataka PUC Result 2022 on June 18, 2022. The students who appeared for the exam will be eligible to check and download their Karnataka 2nd PUC Result from the official website- Karnatakaresults.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. The students waiting eagerly for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 can check the details of websites from where they can check their result and download the details.

As per the official notice released by the Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 will be announced at 11.00 am and then released online at 11.30 am. The result of Karnataka 2nd PUC will be released on karresults.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in and other websites.

Check List of websites to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022

Around 6 lakh students have appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2022. The exam of Karnataka 2nd PUC was conducted from April 22 to May 18, 2022. The result were promised to be released by the authorities in the third week of June and now they will be released on June 18, 2022.

As the students of Karnataka 2nd PUC are waiting for their results, the students will be able to check it at the websites provided below.

pue.kar.nic.in

karresults.nic.in

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022?

To check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022, once it will be available on the official website- Karresults.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in, the candidates will need their roll number and other key details to access their result online.

Notably, the details provided to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 must be correct in the login section. The link to check Karnataka result will be activated at 11.30 am on June 18, 2022.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Key details

The result link of Karnataka 2 nd PUC exam 2022 will become active at 11.30 am onwards in an online mode on the official website.

PUC exam 2022 will become active at 11.30 am onwards in an online mode on the official website. Karnataka 2 nd PUC Result 2022 will be first announced by the minister in a press conference.

PUC Result 2022 will be first announced by the minister in a press conference. The information regarding the pass percentage, toppers and more will be shared in the press conference.

Notably, Karnataka PUC exams were cancelled in 2021 and the results were announced on the basis of the internal assessment.

As of 2020, the overall pass percentage of the exam was 69.20%.

Check here the latest updates of Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022