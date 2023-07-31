KCET Counselling 2023 Registrations To Begin Soon, Check Application and Choice Filling Details Here

KCET 2023 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority is expected to begin the KCET 2023 counselling registrations soon. Candidates who have cleared the KCET 2023 entrance exams will be eligible to participate in the online counselling procedure. The detailed schedule for the KCET 2023 counselling process is expected to be announced soon.

KCET 2023 counselling schedule will be available on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Students who have cleared the KCET 2023 exams need to register for the online counselling procedure. Only after completing the registrations candidates will be able to fill out the counselling application and choice filling. Based on the choices entered candidates will be allotted seats in the colleges across the state. It must however be noted that the allotment will be based on the course and college entered by students in the order of their preference in the choice filling link.

Candidates can check here the details of the KCET 2023 counselling registration, application and choice-filling process.

KCET 2023 Counselling Process

KCET 2023 counselling process is conducted online. Candidates who have cleared the KCET entrance exams will be eligible to apply for the counselling seat allotment process. Candidates who have completed their document verification process can download the verification slip on the official website.

Candidates can now fill out the choices in the option entry link. Students are required to enter the choice of course and college in the option entry link in their order of preference for allotment.

Based on the choices entered and the marks scored by students, the mock allotment list will be released. The KCET 2023 mock allotment will give candidates an idea of their chances of securing admission to the college of their choice. Students will then be provided with a chance to make necessary changes in the choices entered before the final allotment list is released.

A total of two allotment lists will be announced for admission. Those satisfied with the allotment can report to the allotted college and complete the final admission procedures.

Documents Required for Counselling

Candidates allotted seats in the seat allotment round are required to report to the allotted colleges for the final admission process. When reporting for admissions the following documents are to be submitted along with sufficient copies.

KCET application form

KCET admit card

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificate

Caste certificate

7 years study certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO/DDPI

Recent passport-size photograph

Income certificate

