KEA NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends Today, Check Documents Required Here

KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will end the counselling registration process for Karnataka NEET PG counselling today: July 30, 2023, in online mode. Medical aspirants who have qualified for the NEET postgraduate 2023 exam after securing the minimum scores can register for online counselling by filling out the registration form from the official portal: kea.kar.nic.in.
As per the released schedule, candidates can submit their Karnataka NEET PG counselling registration form by July 30, 2023, at 11.59 PM. They can make the payment of the registration fees before July 31, 2023, upto 6 PM. It is advisable for the candidates to read the important instructions mentioned on the website before applying for counselling.
|
Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)
KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates
Candidates can check the dates related to the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date to register for KEA NEET PG counselling
|
July 30, 2023 (till 11.59 PM)
|
Date to submit the registration fee
|
July 31, 2023 (upto 6 PM)
KEA NEET PG 2023 Counselling Fees
Candidates are required to submit the payment of the registration/application fee to complete the registrations. Check the fee details here
|
Category
|
Registration fee
|
SC/ST/Cat-1/PWD candidates
|
Rs 500
|
General/2A/2B/3A/3B candidates
|
Rs 1,000
|
Non-Karnataka candidates
|
Rs 3,000
|
NRI/OCI/ PIO/ Foreign Nationals candidates
|
Rs 6,000
Documents required for KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023
Candidates can check the list of documents required at the time of the document verification process for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023.
- Hardcopy of KEA PGET 2023 registration form
- Valid photo ID proofs and Address proof (PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card/ Ration Card)
- NEET PG 2023/ NEET MDS 2023 admit card and score card issued by NBE for Medical & Dental courses
- SSLC or 10th Standard / equivalent marksheet
- 2nd PUC or class 12th marksheet
- MBBS / BDS marks card issued by Universities of all phases/years
- Qualifying degree certificate
- Provisional degree certificate (for those who have passed MBBS / BDS during 2023)
- Certificate of internship completion in Annexure 5 for candidates who have already completed the internship
- Certificate from the head of the institute certifying that the Medical / Dental college from which the candidate has passed MBBS/BDS examination is recognized by MCI/DCI
- State / Central Medical / Dental Council Registration certificate
- Eligibility certificate (Other University)
How to fill out the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 registration form online?
Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to register for counselling online.
Step 1: Go to the official website of KEA: kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 given on the homepage
Step 3: Login using the required details and then register
Step 4: Enter all the details as mentioned in the application form
Step 5: Submit the specified amount of registration fees and save
Step 6: Download the KEA NEET PG counselling registration page for future use
