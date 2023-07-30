KEA NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends Today, Check Documents Required Here

KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will end the counselling registration process for Karnataka NEET PG counselling today: July 30, 2023, in online mode. Medical aspirants who have qualified for the NEET postgraduate 2023 exam after securing the minimum scores can register for online counselling by filling out the registration form from the official portal: kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the released schedule, candidates can submit their Karnataka NEET PG counselling registration form by July 30, 2023, at 11.59 PM. They can make the payment of the registration fees before July 31, 2023, upto 6 PM. It is advisable for the candidates to read the important instructions mentioned on the website before applying for counselling.

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to register for KEA NEET PG counselling July 30, 2023 (till 11.59 PM) Date to submit the registration fee July 31, 2023 (upto 6 PM)

KEA NEET PG 2023 Counselling Fees

Candidates are required to submit the payment of the registration/application fee to complete the registrations. Check the fee details here

Category Registration fee SC/ST/Cat-1/PWD candidates Rs 500 General/2A/2B/3A/3B candidates Rs 1,000 Non-Karnataka candidates Rs 3,000 NRI/OCI/ PIO/ Foreign Nationals candidates Rs 6,000

Documents required for KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023

Candidates can check the list of documents required at the time of the document verification process for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023.

Hardcopy of KEA PGET 2023 registration form

Valid photo ID proofs and Address proof (PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card/ Ration Card)

NEET PG 2023/ NEET MDS 2023 admit card and score card issued by NBE for Medical & Dental courses

SSLC or 10th Standard / equivalent marksheet

2nd PUC or class 12th marksheet

MBBS / BDS marks card issued by Universities of all phases/years

Qualifying degree certificate

Provisional degree certificate (for those who have passed MBBS / BDS during 2023)

Certificate of internship completion in Annexure 5 for candidates who have already completed the internship

Certificate from the head of the institute certifying that the Medical / Dental college from which the candidate has passed MBBS/BDS examination is recognized by MCI/DCI

State / Central Medical / Dental Council Registration certificate

Eligibility certificate (Other University)

How to fill out the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 registration form online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to register for counselling online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of KEA: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 given on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required details and then register

Step 4: Enter all the details as mentioned in the application form

Step 5: Submit the specified amount of registration fees and save

Step 6: Download the KEA NEET PG counselling registration page for future use

