KEA NEET UG 2023 Counselling Starts, Check Karnataka NEET Counselling Dates, Documents Required Steps to Register Here

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has commenced the counselling registration process for the UGNEET 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate exam can register themselves for admission into state quota seats at various medical colleges through the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the released schedule, the last date to complete the online application process is July 21, 2023, before 11.59 pm. Candidates can submit their registration fees by July 22, 2023, upto 6 pm. It is advisable for the candidates to read the centralised counselling instructions thoroughly before registering for the UGNEET counselling.

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the UGNEET counselling dates in the table below:

Events Dates Registrations commence July 14, 2023 (after 6 pm) Last date to submit the UGNEET counselling registration form July 21, 2023 (till 11.59 pm) Date to submit the UGNEET registration fee July 22, 2023 (upto 6 pm) Details related to the counselling to be notified soon

Documents Required for NEET Counselling 2023

Candidates need to upload the required documents mentioned below in the UGNEET counselling application form.

NEET result

NEET admit card

Marksheet and certificate of class 10th and 12th

Government-issued photo id proofs

Caste certificate (if required)

Six to eight passport-sized photographs of the candidate

Provisional allotment letter

Disability certificate (if needed)

How to register for Karnataka UGNEET Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates who are eligible and have secured NEET rank to get admission into UG medical and dental courses can follow the steps that are given below to know how to register for Karnataka NEET counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UGNEET 2023 application link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, choose the yes or no option to the asked question

Step 4: UGCET registered candidates will have to click on the proceed with UGCET 2023 user id and password to login

Step 5: Enter the NEET roll number and select the 'check' tab given

Step 6: Verify the NEET details, and update NEET details if needed

Step 7: Candidates who have registered for UGCET 2023 and are only interested in applying for UGNEET can register by clicking on the new user

Step 8: Enter all the details required in the Karnataka NEET counselling application form

Step 9: Upload the relevant documents

Step 10: Make the payment of the registration fee and then click on the submit button

Step 11: Download the application confirmation form and print a hardcopy for future use

