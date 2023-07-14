NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC to provide choice filling option in stray vacancy round, Know key changes here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling 2023 dates. Along with this, MCC has made some changes in NEET UG stray vacancy round. This year, MBBS aspirants can also register for the stray vacancy round which was not allowed in the last year’s NEET UG counselling.

Till last year, the choices filled by candidates in the mop-up round were considered for the last round of counselling. As per the schedule released, NEET UG counselling registration for round 1 will begin on July 20. They can check the NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule PDF at mcc.nic.in. MCC conducts NEET UG counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in central, deemed universities, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and other central institutes.

Changes introduced in NEET UG Counselling 2023

As per the information shared, this year, the candidates can register and pay in the stray vacancy round. The registration portal will be open for three days.

Candidates will also be able to fill choices in the stray vacancy round and lock them.

Instead of the verification of internal candidates before the processing of seat allotment, the institutes will be doing the verification of joined candidates after the reporting process.

Before reporting to the allotted institute, candidates will be given a day to upload the documents on the MCC portal.

NEET Counselling 2023 to be held in four rounds

This year too, MCC will conduct four rounds of counselling - round 1, round 2, mop up and stray vacancy round for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical programmes for the academic session 2023-24. The first round of NEET counselling will be conducted between July 20 and August 4, 2023. All the qualified candidates can participate in counselling rounds by registering online at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG counselling 2023 Schedule

The last date to register for NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 is July 25. Check below the schedule for NEET counselling round 1:

Events Dates NEET UG counselling registration and payment July 20 to 25, 2023 Choice filling, July 22 to 26, 2023 NEET choice locking July 26, 2023 (3 to 11:55 PM) NEET UG seat allotment July 27 to 28, 2023 NEET seat allotment result July 29, 2023 Uploading of documents by candidates on portal July 30, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute July 31 to August 4, 2023

