Official NEET Counselling 2023 Dates Confirmed, Check NEET UG Round-Wise Counselling Schedule, Notice and Latest News

NEET Counselling 2023 Date and Time OUT: MCC has released the dates for NEET UG counselling for different rounds.  In UG medical counselling, candidates have to register, fill in the choice of course and colleges and pay the fee. Check official schedule here

Updated: Jul 14, 2023 15:50 IST
Official NEET Counselling Schedule 2023

NEET Counselling 2023 Date Confirmed: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the dates for conducting NEET UG counselling. According to the given schedule, the counselling registration for the first round will start from July 20, 2023. All the qualified candidates can participate in counselling rounds by registering online at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the NEET counselling 2023 will be held in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up and Stray Vacancy Round. MCC NEET counselling 2023 is conducted for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs based on NEET. 

NEET Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1

Over 11.45 lakh candidates can check below round-wise NEET UG counselling schedule: 

NEET Events

Dates

NEET UG Registration 

July 20 to 25, 2023 (upto 12 pm)

NEET Choice filling/Locking

July 22 to 26, 2023 (upto 11.55 pm)
Choice-locking - 3 pm to 11.55 pm of July 26

NEET Seat allotment

July 27 to 28, 2023

NEET UG counselling provisional result

July 29, 2023

Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal

July 30, 2023

Reporting/ Joining

July 30 to August 1, 2023

Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC

August 5 to 6, 2023

Check the Official Counselling 2023 Schedule PDF Here 

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Rounds

MCC conducts four rounds of NEET counselling, which are as follows:

  • NEET UG Counselling Round 1
  • NEET Counselling Round 2
  • NEET Counselling Mop-up Round 
  • NEET UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round

Where to register for NEET UG AIQ Counselling 2023? 

Now that the dates have been announced, all the eligible candidates have to register to participate in NEET AIQ counselling rounds. Check the name of the website where they can register: 

Counselling website 

mcc.nic.in

How to register for NEET Counselling 2023 Round 1? 

Candidates have to register to participate in the UG medical counselling rounds. Go through the steps to know how to register: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on: online registration tab

Step 3: Enter the NEET roll number, password and security pin

Step 4: Fill in details such as their name, registration number, personal details, academic details and the details mentioned on their NEET result

Step 5: Pay the fees, submit and take a printout 

NEET Counselling 2023 Highlights 

The overview of the NEET UG counselling has been provided in the table below: 

Particulars

Overview 

Conducting body

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Official NEET Counselling website

mcc.nic.in

Mode of NEET counselling

Online

Types of NEET counselling

Central and States

Types of Seat Quota for NEET Counselling

All India Quota (AIQ)

State Quota (AQ)

Ratio of Seat Types of NEET Counselling

AIQ: 15% of Govt Seats, 100% of Deemed and Central University seats, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS and JIPMER seats

State Quota: 85% of Govt seats, 100% of private seats of the state

