Official NEET Counselling 2023 Dates Confirmed, Check NEET UG Round-Wise Counselling Schedule, Notice and Latest News

NEET Counselling 2023 Date Confirmed: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the dates for conducting NEET UG counselling. According to the given schedule, the counselling registration for the first round will start from July 20, 2023. All the qualified candidates can participate in counselling rounds by registering online at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the NEET counselling 2023 will be held in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up and Stray Vacancy Round. MCC NEET counselling 2023 is conducted for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs based on NEET.

NEET Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1

Over 11.45 lakh candidates can check below round-wise NEET UG counselling schedule:

NEET Events Dates NEET UG Registration July 20 to 25, 2023 (upto 12 pm) NEET Choice filling/Locking July 22 to 26, 2023 (upto 11.55 pm)

Choice-locking - 3 pm to 11.55 pm of July 26 NEET Seat allotment July 27 to 28, 2023 NEET UG counselling provisional result July 29, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal July 30, 2023 Reporting/ Joining July 30 to August 1, 2023 Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC August 5 to 6, 2023

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Rounds

MCC conducts four rounds of NEET counselling, which are as follows:

NEET UG Counselling Round 1

NEET Counselling Round 2

NEET Counselling Mop-up Round

NEET UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round

Where to register for NEET UG AIQ Counselling 2023?

Now that the dates have been announced, all the eligible candidates have to register to participate in NEET AIQ counselling rounds. Check the name of the website where they can register:

Counselling website mcc.nic.in

How to register for NEET Counselling 2023 Round 1?

Candidates have to register to participate in the UG medical counselling rounds. Go through the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on: online registration tab

Step 3: Enter the NEET roll number, password and security pin

Step 4: Fill in details such as their name, registration number, personal details, academic details and the details mentioned on their NEET result

Step 5: Pay the fees, submit and take a printout

NEET Counselling 2023 Highlights

The overview of the NEET UG counselling has been provided in the table below: