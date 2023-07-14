Official NEET Counselling 2023 Dates Confirmed, Check NEET UG Round-Wise Counselling Schedule, Notice and Latest News

NEET Counselling 2023 Date Confirmed: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the dates for conducting NEET UG counselling. According to the given schedule, the counselling registration for the first round will start from July 20, 2023. All the qualified candidates can participate in counselling rounds by registering online at mcc.nic.in.
As per the official notice, the NEET counselling 2023 will be held in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up and Stray Vacancy Round. MCC NEET counselling 2023 is conducted for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs based on NEET.
NEET Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1
Over 11.45 lakh candidates can check below round-wise NEET UG counselling schedule:
|
NEET Events
|
Dates
|
NEET UG Registration
|
July 20 to 25, 2023 (upto 12 pm)
|
NEET Choice filling/Locking
|
July 22 to 26, 2023 (upto 11.55 pm)
|
NEET Seat allotment
|
July 27 to 28, 2023
|
NEET UG counselling provisional result
|
July 29, 2023
|
Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal
|
July 30, 2023
|
Reporting/ Joining
|
July 30 to August 1, 2023
|
Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC
|
August 5 to 6, 2023
Check the Official Counselling 2023 Schedule PDF Here
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Rounds
MCC conducts four rounds of NEET counselling, which are as follows:
- NEET UG Counselling Round 1
- NEET Counselling Round 2
- NEET Counselling Mop-up Round
- NEET UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round
Where to register for NEET UG AIQ Counselling 2023?
Now that the dates have been announced, all the eligible candidates have to register to participate in NEET AIQ counselling rounds. Check the name of the website where they can register:
|
Counselling website
|
mcc.nic.in
How to register for NEET Counselling 2023 Round 1?
Candidates have to register to participate in the UG medical counselling rounds. Go through the steps to know how to register:
Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on: online registration tab
Step 3: Enter the NEET roll number, password and security pin
Step 4: Fill in details such as their name, registration number, personal details, academic details and the details mentioned on their NEET result
Step 5: Pay the fees, submit and take a printout
NEET Counselling 2023 Highlights
The overview of the NEET UG counselling has been provided in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Overview
|
Conducting body
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Official NEET Counselling website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Mode of NEET counselling
|
Online
|
Types of NEET counselling
|
Central and States
|
Types of Seat Quota for NEET Counselling
|
All India Quota (AIQ)
State Quota (AQ)
|
Ratio of Seat Types of NEET Counselling
|
AIQ: 15% of Govt Seats, 100% of Deemed and Central University seats, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS and JIPMER seats
State Quota: 85% of Govt seats, 100% of private seats of the state
