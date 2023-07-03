MAH CET LLB 3 year Counselling 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

MAH CET 3-Year LLB 2023 Counselling: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the counselling registration window for the MAH LLB 3-year CAP today, July 3, 2023. Candidates coming from Maharashtra state (MS) and outside Maharashtra state (OMS) who have not registered yet for the MAH 3-year LLB counselling can fill out the application form by visiting the official websites - cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap23.mahacet.org.

According to the given schedule, the last date to submit the registration form is July 3, 2023. Candidates are also notified that the college option form-filling schedule will be communicated to the registered candidates soon, they must keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.

To complete the registrations, candidates need to upload the necessary documents along with the CAP registration form. They can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

MAH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling Registration Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

Maharashtra CET 3-Year LLB Counselling 2023 Dates

Eligible and interested candidates can check the Maha State Cell 3-Year LLB CAP counselling schedule in the table below:

Events Dates MAH CET 3-Year LLB 2023 counselling registration window closes for MS/OMS candidates July 3, 2023 MAH CET LLB 3-Year counselling registration for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC From June 26 to July 11, 2023 E-Scrutiny of documents and filled-in application forms by the e-verification Team July 5, 2023 E-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the Expert Committee for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC Candidates July 15, 2023

Check the official notice here

How to register for MAH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the counselling registration process.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Maha State Cell - cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap23.mahacet.org

Step 2: Now, click on the new candidate registration available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the details in the counselling registration form and upload the necessary documents as mentioned

Step 4: Cross-check the entire application form and take a printout of it for future use

