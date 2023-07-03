MHT CET 2023 Counselling: Registration for BE, Tech Close Today, Apply Here

MHT CET Counselling 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the registration for the B.E, Tech counselling process today, July 3, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the MHT CET counselling procedure can visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org until 5 pm today to complete the counselling application.

MHT CET counselling is being conducted for admissions to undergraduate technical courses in engineering and technology (4 years) and masters programme in Engineering and Technology (5 years Integrated) programmes. Candidates who have cleared the MHT CET entrance exams can visit the official website and apply for the counselling procedure.

According to the given schedule, the document verification and confirmation of the application form for online admissions will be done until July 4, 2024. As per the notification available, applicants registered after July 3, 2023, will be conducted only for non-CAP seats and applications confirmed by the E-scrutiny center/ physical scrutiny centre after 4th July will also be considered only for non-CAP seats.

How to Apply for MHT CET Counselling 2023

Candidates eligible to apply for the MHT CET 2023 counselling can visit the official website or follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell

Step 2: Click on the CAP portal

Step 3: Click on the B.E, Tech section

Step 4: Click on new registration and complete the counselling registration process

Step 5: Fill in the choices for the counselling procedure

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

MHT CET Counselling 2023 - List of Documents Required

When applying for the counselling procedure and reporting to the allotted colleges, candidates are required to submit the below-mentioned documents

MHT CET 2023 result

MHT CET 2023 admit card

Class 10 and 12 marksheet

JEE Main marksheet

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate

EWS category certificate

Conduct certificate

Migration certificate

School leaving certificate (TC)

MHT CET 2023 seat allotment results will be announced based on candidate merit and the options entered by students during the choice-filling process. Those allotted seats in the allotment procedure are required to report to the allotted institute and confirm their admission by submitting the required documents and the admission fee.

