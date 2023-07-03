MHT CET 2023 Counselling: Registration for BE, Tech Close Today, Apply Here

MHT CET Counselling 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the registration for the B.E, Tech counselling process today, July 3, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the MHT CET counselling procedure can visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org until 5 pm today to complete the counselling application.
MHT CET counselling is being conducted for admissions to undergraduate technical courses in engineering and technology (4 years) and masters programme in Engineering and Technology (5 years Integrated) programmes. Candidates who have cleared the MHT CET entrance exams can visit the official website and apply for the counselling procedure.
According to the given schedule, the document verification and confirmation of the application form for online admissions will be done until July 4, 2024. As per the notification available, applicants registered after July 3, 2023, will be conducted only for non-CAP seats and applications confirmed by the E-scrutiny center/ physical scrutiny centre after 4th July will also be considered only for non-CAP seats.
MHT CET Counselling Registration - Click Here
How to Apply for MHT CET Counselling 2023
Candidates eligible to apply for the MHT CET 2023 counselling can visit the official website or follow the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell
Step 2: Click on the CAP portal
Step 3: Click on the B.E, Tech section
Step 4: Click on new registration and complete the counselling registration process
Step 5: Fill in the choices for the counselling procedure
Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission
MHT CET Counselling 2023 - List of Documents Required
When applying for the counselling procedure and reporting to the allotted colleges, candidates are required to submit the below-mentioned documents
- MHT CET 2023 result
- MHT CET 2023 admit card
- Class 10 and 12 marksheet
- JEE Main marksheet
- Domicile certificate
- Caste certificate
- EWS category certificate
- Conduct certificate
- Migration certificate
- School leaving certificate (TC)
MHT CET 2023 seat allotment results will be announced based on candidate merit and the options entered by students during the choice-filling process. Those allotted seats in the allotment procedure are required to report to the allotted institute and confirm their admission by submitting the required documents and the admission fee.
