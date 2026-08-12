MHT CET 2026 CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today; Check Allotment Status at fe2026.mahacet.org
The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, will soon announce the MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result. Students can check their allotment status and allotted college name online at the official website, fe2026.mahacet.org.
The Maharashtra State CET Cell is releasing the Round 2 seat allotment results for MHT CET 2026 engineering admissions today, August 12, 2026. Candidates who participated in the round of the Centralised Admission Process, CAP, for BE and BTech admissions, can check which college they have been assigned by visiting the official counselling website, fe2026.mahacet.org. The final list will be made on the basis of exam score, category, the college preferences candidate has submitted, and how many seats are there. Currently, there are about 54,700 engineering seats available for admission.
MHT CET 2026 CAP Round 2 Key Dates for Choice Filling and Allotment
|
Event
|
Date
|
Choice Filling Deadline
|
August 9, 2026
|
Seat Allotment Announcement
|
August 12, 2026
How to Check MHT CET CAP Round 2 Result?
Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their seat allotment:
- Visit the official MHT CET CAP counselling website.
- On the homepage, open the link for CAP Round 2 seat allotment.
- Log in using the required application details to log in.
- Check the college and course allotted to you.
- Download the allotment result for future reference.
What After MHT CET CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment?
Candidates who have received a seat in round 2 have to complete the admission process as per the schedule. The seat acceptance and reporting at the allotted campus must be done from August 13, 2026 to August 17, 2026. The CAP Round 3 provisional vacant seat list will be out on August 18, 2026
Also Check: NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Released CW Delhi Quota Supplementary List; PDF Link Here
Also Check: CSAB Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Releasing Today at csab.nic.in, Direct Link & Opening/Closing Ranks
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.