NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Released CW Delhi Quota Supplementary List; PDF Link Here

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has published a new supplementary list for NEET UG 2026 students applying under the Delhi quota. This update is specifically for the CW category under 85 per cent, which includes the children and widows of Armed Forces personnel.

This list determines eligibility for admission into medical and dental programs like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, and BHMS. If candidates have applied under this quota, you should visit the official DU website to check and view the PDF. In PDF, candidates can search for their name or NEET roll number to check result status and see your assigned priority level.

How to Check Eligibility Status?

Candidates must visit the official website to see, check and download the PDF. Check out the below steps to check the status: