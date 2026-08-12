NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Released CW Delhi Quota Supplementary List; PDF Link Here
The Medical Counselling Committee has released the CW Delhi Quota Supplementary List for MBBS or BDS Admission. Candidates can download the pdf from the given direct link.
The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has published a new supplementary list for NEET UG 2026 students applying under the Delhi quota. This update is specifically for the CW category under 85 per cent, which includes the children and widows of Armed Forces personnel.
This list determines eligibility for admission into medical and dental programs like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, and BHMS. If candidates have applied under this quota, you should visit the official DU website to check and view the PDF. In PDF, candidates can search for their name or NEET roll number to check result status and see your assigned priority level.
How to Check Eligibility Status?
Candidates must visit the official website to see, check and download the PDF. Check out the below steps to check the status:
- Visit the FMSc DU website for PDF of eligibility for CW in NEET counselling
- Search for the MCC supplementary list link.
- Open the medical courses CW candidate PDF.
- Find your name using your NEET roll number.
- Check your assigned priority level carefully.
Check: NEET UG Counselling 2026 CW Delhi Quota Supplementary List; PDF Link Here
What is the MCC Supplementary CW List?
If a candidate is applying for medical seats in Delhi, NEET UG 2026 under the Defence Quota for CW category for children and widows of Armed Forces personnel, there is an important update. Delhi University’s Faculty of Medical Sciences recently allowed students to upload missing documents, and they have now published a new, updated list of eligible candidates. This list includes extra candidates who are now eligible. It helps them to participate in the NEET UG counselling. They can claim reservation benefits for top colleges for UG medical and dental courses.
Also Check: NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC Issues Advisory For Delhi Quota MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, DU/IP Seats Applicants
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.