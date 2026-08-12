NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC Issues Advisory For Delhi Quota MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, DU/IP Seats Applicants
The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has asked students to apply for Delhi 85 per cent quota seats for admission into MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing and Delhi University, Indraprastha University (IP) courses. The facility is for those who could not apply during their first-time registration.
NEET UG Delhi Counselling Registration 2026: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has issued an advisory for students who could not apply for Delhi University (DU), Indraprasthra University (IP), MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing Delhi quota 85 per cent seats. The committee has outlined steps for students who could not register earlier for these seats and now want to apply. The remaining 15 per cent seats will be filled through All India Quota (AIQ) 15 per cent seats.
How To Apply For Delhi Medical Seats Under NEET UG?
The MCC has released a detailed step-by-step guide for students who want to apply for Delhi 85 per cent quota seats for admission in DU, IP and for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing programmes. Follow the steps below:
- Visit the official website mcc.nic.in and click on “New Registration For UG Counselling 2026: under “Candidate Activity board” and sign in using your NEET UG roll number and password.
- Then, go to the registration unlocking page and unlock registration.
- Click on Qualification and then “apply for section.”
- There, you will have to select the checkboxes for the Delhi seats you want to apply for.
- Mark the checkboxes of DU/IP (VMMC/RML)/MBBS and BDS/BSc Nursing Delhi Seats Quota.
- Submit the application and fill choices accordingly.
NEET UG 2026 Direct Link To Login Window
NEET UG 2026 Children And Widow (CW) Category Eligible Candidate List Out
The MCC has also released the supplementary list of candidates who have been considered eligible to participate for the Delhi 85 per cent quota counselling process under the Children and Widow (CW) category.
The detailed list mentions the name of the candidate, the category of service personnel (defence or police personnel), father’s name, NEET roll number, All India Rank (AIR), CW category, priority and their eligibility for admission into MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing and other courses under the Category.
Check the complete list here - NEET CW Category Candidate Eligibility List
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