NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC Issues Advisory For Delhi Quota MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, DU/IP Seats Applicants

NEET UG Delhi Counselling Registration 2026: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has issued an advisory for students who could not apply for Delhi University (DU), Indraprasthra University (IP), MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing Delhi quota 85 per cent seats. The committee has outlined steps for students who could not register earlier for these seats and now want to apply. The remaining 15 per cent seats will be filled through All India Quota (AIQ) 15 per cent seats.

How To Apply For Delhi Medical Seats Under NEET UG?

The MCC has released a detailed step-by-step guide for students who want to apply for Delhi 85 per cent quota seats for admission in DU, IP and for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing programmes. Follow the steps below: