Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 Declared, 71.25 Percent Students Pass in MBSE Class 10th, Check Statistics Here

Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 OUT: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the class 10th and 12th (Arts, Science and Commerce streams) compartment result today. Students can check their MBSE HSLC and HSSLC compartment exam 2023 result at mbse.edu.in. They can check their result by using roll number and registration number.

Mizoram board has also announced the overall MBSE results after incorporating results of the post-publication scrutiny, re-evaluation and compartmental examinations. The overall pass percentage in the MBSE HSSLC is 78.69%, while it is 71.25% in Mizoram 10th HSLC result. Earlier, The Mizoram board Class 10th, 12th results were declared on May 19, 2023.

MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 Link

Students can download their marksheet of compartment exams by clicking on the link provided below:

Where To Check the MBSE Compartment Result 2023 for Classes 10th, 12th?

To check Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC results for Arts, Science and Commerce, students will have to visit the official website: mbse.edu.in. The board has also released the class 10th, 12th compartment results on some third party websites.

How to check Mizoram HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 Marksheet?

Students can check their MBSE 10th, 12th compartment result online by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mbse.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exam Compartment Result

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter credentials: roll number and registration number and submit it

Step 5: MBSE marksheet will appear on the screen

Mizoram HSLC Result Statistics 2023

The final statistics of the HSLC 2023 after incorporating the results of the post publication scrutiny, re-evaluation and compartmental examinations have been given below:

Overview Male Female Total Students on roll 8762 9946 18708 Number of students absent 311 295 606 Students Expelled 0 0 0 Candidates Appeared 8451 9651 18102 Distinction 573 729 1302 1st Division 1534 1955 3489 2nd Division 2181 2557 4738 3rd Division 1800 1568 3368 Total 6088 6809 12897 Pass Percentage 72.04% 70.55% 71.25% Candidates Failed 2363 2842 5205

Abstract of HSLC Compartmental Result 2023

Gender Total on roll Absent Appeared Passed Failed Pass Percentage Male 23 1 22 3 19 13.64% Female 32 0 32 13 19 40.63% Total 55 1 54 16 38 29.63%

Mizoram HSSLC Result Statistics 2023

The final statistics of the class 12th after incorporating the results of the post publication scrutiny, re-evaluation and compartmental examinations have been given below:

Overview Male Female Total Students on roll 6525 7851 14376 Number of students absent 139 146 285 Students Expelled 0 0 0 Candidates Appeared 6386 7705 14091 Distinction 366 447 813 1st Division 1490 1964 3454 2nd Division 1952 2311 4263 3rd Division 1294 1264 2558 Total 5102 5986 11088 Pass Percentage 79.89% 77.69% 78.69% Candidates Failed 1284 1719 3003

