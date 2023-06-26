Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 Declared, 71.25 Percent Students Pass in MBSE Class 10th, Check Statistics Here

Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 OUT: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the class 10th and 12th (Arts, Science and Commerce streams) compartment result today. Students can check their MBSE HSLC and HSSLC compartment exam 2023 result at mbse.edu.in. They can check their result by using roll number and registration number.
Mizoram board has also announced the overall MBSE results after incorporating results of the post-publication scrutiny, re-evaluation and compartmental examinations. The overall pass percentage in the MBSE HSSLC is 78.69%, while it is 71.25% in Mizoram 10th HSLC result. Earlier, The Mizoram board Class 10th, 12th results were declared on May 19, 2023.
MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 Link
Students can download their marksheet of compartment exams by clicking on the link provided below:
Mizoram Board HSLC Result 2023
MBSE Mizoram HSSLC Result 2023
Mizoram Board Result 2023 PDF
Where To Check the MBSE Compartment Result 2023 for Classes 10th, 12th?
To check Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC results for Arts, Science and Commerce, students will have to visit the official website: mbse.edu.in. The board has also released the class 10th, 12th compartment results on some third party websites.
How to check Mizoram HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 Marksheet?
Students can check their MBSE 10th, 12th compartment result online by following the steps given below:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: mbse.edu.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exam Compartment Result
- Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.
- Step 4: Enter credentials: roll number and registration number and submit it
- Step 5: MBSE marksheet will appear on the screen
Mizoram HSLC Result Statistics 2023
The final statistics of the HSLC 2023 after incorporating the results of the post publication scrutiny, re-evaluation and compartmental examinations have been given below:
|
Overview
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Students on roll
|
8762
|
9946
|
18708
|
Number of students absent
|
311
|
295
|
606
|
Students Expelled
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Candidates Appeared
|
8451
|
9651
|
18102
|
Distinction
|
573
|
729
|
1302
|
1st Division
|
1534
|
1955
|
3489
|
2nd Division
|
2181
|
2557
|
4738
|
3rd Division
|
1800
|
1568
|
3368
|
Total
|
6088
|
6809
|
12897
|
Pass Percentage
|
72.04%
|
70.55%
|
71.25%
|
Candidates Failed
|
2363
|
2842
|
5205
Abstract of HSLC Compartmental Result 2023
|
Gender
|
Total on roll
|
Absent
|
Appeared
|
Passed
|
Failed
|
Pass Percentage
|
Male
|
23
|
1
|
22
|
3
|
19
|
13.64%
|
Female
|
32
|
0
|
32
|
13
|
19
|
40.63%
|
Total
|
55
|
1
|
54
|
16
|
38
|
29.63%
Mizoram HSSLC Result Statistics 2023
The final statistics of the class 12th after incorporating the results of the post publication scrutiny, re-evaluation and compartmental examinations have been given below:
|
Overview
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Students on roll
|
6525
|
7851
|
14376
|
Number of students absent
|
139
|
146
|
285
|
Students Expelled
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Candidates Appeared
|
6386
|
7705
|
14091
|
Distinction
|
366
|
447
|
813
|
1st Division
|
1490
|
1964
|
3454
|
2nd Division
|
1952
|
2311
|
4263
|
3rd Division
|
1294
|
1264
|
2558
|
Total
|
5102
|
5986
|
11088
|
Pass Percentage
|
79.89%
|
77.69%
|
78.69%
|
Candidates Failed
|
1284
|
1719
|
3003
