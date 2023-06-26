Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 Declared, 71.25 Percent Students Pass in MBSE Class 10th, Check Statistics Here

  1. Home
Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 OUT: Students can download their Mizoram 10th and 12th compartment marksheet online at mbse.edu.in. The overall pass percentage in the MBSE HSSLC is 78.69%, while it is 71.25% in Mizoram 10th HSLC result. Check pass percentage and get direct link to download marksheet here

Updated: Jun 26, 2023 19:21 IST
Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 OUT: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the class 10th and 12th (Arts, Science and Commerce streams) compartment result today. Students can check their MBSE HSLC and HSSLC compartment exam 2023 result at mbse.edu.in. They can check their result by using roll number and registration number. 

Mizoram board has also announced the overall MBSE results after incorporating results of the post-publication scrutiny, re-evaluation and compartmental examinations. The overall pass percentage in the MBSE HSSLC is 78.69%, while it is 71.25% in Mizoram 10th HSLC result. Earlier, The Mizoram board Class 10th, 12th results were declared on May 19, 2023. 

MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 Link 

Students can download their marksheet of compartment exams by clicking on the link provided below: 

Mizoram Board HSLC Result 2023

Direct Link (Available Now)

MBSE Mizoram HSSLC Result 2023 

Direct Link (Available Now)

Mizoram Board Result 2023 PDF

Download Here

Where To Check the MBSE Compartment Result 2023 for Classes 10th, 12th?

To check Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC results for Arts, Science and Commerce, students will have to visit the official website: mbse.edu.in. The board has also released the class 10th, 12th compartment results on some third party websites.

How to check Mizoram HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 Marksheet?

Students can check their MBSE 10th, 12th compartment result online by following the steps given below:

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: mbse.edu.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exam Compartment Result
  • Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.
  • Step 4: Enter credentials: roll number and registration number and submit it
  • Step 5: MBSE marksheet will appear on the screen

Mizoram HSLC Result Statistics 2023 

The final statistics of the HSLC 2023 after incorporating the results of the post publication scrutiny, re-evaluation and compartmental examinations have been given below: 

Overview 

Male

Female 

Total

Students on roll

8762

9946

18708

Number of students absent

311

295

606

Students Expelled

0

0

0

Candidates Appeared

8451

9651

18102

Distinction

573

729 

1302

1st Division

1534 

1955 

3489

2nd Division

2181

2557

4738

3rd Division

1800 

1568

3368

Total

6088

6809 

12897

Pass Percentage

72.04%

70.55%

71.25%

Candidates Failed 

2363

2842 

5205

Abstract of HSLC Compartmental Result 2023

Gender

Total on roll

Absent

Appeared

Passed

Failed

Pass Percentage

Male

23 

1

22 

19 

13.64%

Female

32 

32 

13 

19 

40.63%

Total

55 

1

54 

16 

38 

29.63%

Mizoram HSSLC Result Statistics 2023 

The final statistics of the class 12th after incorporating the results of the post publication scrutiny, re-evaluation and compartmental examinations have been given below: 

Overview 

Male

Female 

Total

Students on roll

6525 

7851 

14376

Number of students absent

139 

146 

285

Students Expelled

0

0

0

Candidates Appeared

6386

7705

14091

Distinction

366

447 

813

1st Division

1490 

1964 

3454

2nd Division

1952

2311

4263

3rd Division

1294

1264 

2558

Total

5102 

5986 

11088

Pass Percentage

79.89%

77.69%

78.69%

Candidates Failed 

1284

1719 

3003

