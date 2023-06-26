Manabadi TS SSC Supply Result 2023 Date: Download Telangana Class 10 Supplementary Marks Memo at bse.telangana.gov.in

Manabadi TS SSC Supply Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana will declare class 10th supplementary result soon for the students. As per some media reports, the Telangana SSC supply result is expected to be announced by July 2023. Students can download their Manabadi TS SSC marks memo for the supplementary exam online at: bse.telangana.gov.in. They need to use their hall ticket number to download supplementary result.

The TS SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to 22, 2023 at various exam centres. Telangana class 10 results were announced on May 10, 2023. This year the overall pass percentage stands at 86.60%. The girl's pass percentage is 88.53% and the boys' pass percentage is 84.68%.

TS SSC Supply Result 2023 Date

BSE releases the Telangana 10th supplementary result date through an official notification. Here, students can check below the table to know the upcoming event related of SSC result:

Events Dates TS 10th supplementary exam June 14 to 22, 2023 TS SSC supplementary exams result July 2023

Where to Check Telangana Board Supplementary Result 2023 Class 10th?

The TS supply class 10 results is announced on the official website of the Directorate of Government Education. Students will also be provided with the direct link to check the TS SSC result on this page. They can also visit the list of websites provided below to check the result:

bse.telangana.gov.in results.cgg.gov.in results.gov.in

How To Check TS Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Online?

Students have to visit the official website to check their Manabadi 10th results. They can check below through the steps to know how to download the Telangana marks memo:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, find SSC supplementary result link

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number and submit the details

Step 5: Telangana SSC result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference

What details will be mentioned in Telangana SSC Supplementary Result 2023?

After the release of the result, students must go through the details mentioned in the Manabadi TS SSC supplementary marks memo. It is expected that the following information will be provided on it:

Name

Roll Number

Name of the Examination

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status

Percentage

