Manabadi TS SSC Supply Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana will declare class 10th supplementary result soon for the students. As per some media reports, the Telangana SSC supply result is expected to be announced by July 2023. Students can download their Manabadi TS SSC marks memo for the supplementary exam online at: bse.telangana.gov.in. They need to use their hall ticket number to download supplementary result.
The TS SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to 22, 2023 at various exam centres. Telangana class 10 results were announced on May 10, 2023. This year the overall pass percentage stands at 86.60%. The girl's pass percentage is 88.53% and the boys' pass percentage is 84.68%.
TS SSC Supply Result 2023 Date
BSE releases the Telangana 10th supplementary result date through an official notification. Here, students can check below the table to know the upcoming event related of SSC result:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
TS 10th supplementary exam
|
June 14 to 22, 2023
|
TS SSC supplementary exams result
|
July 2023
Where to Check Telangana Board Supplementary Result 2023 Class 10th?
The TS supply class 10 results is announced on the official website of the Directorate of Government Education. Students will also be provided with the direct link to check the TS SSC result on this page. They can also visit the list of websites provided below to check the result:
|
bse.telangana.gov.in
|
results.cgg.gov.in
|
results.gov.in
How To Check TS Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Online?
Students have to visit the official website to check their Manabadi 10th results. They can check below through the steps to know how to download the Telangana marks memo:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in
- Step 2: On the home page, find SSC supplementary result link
- Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number and submit the details
- Step 5: Telangana SSC result will appear on the screen
- Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference
What details will be mentioned in Telangana SSC Supplementary Result 2023?
After the release of the result, students must go through the details mentioned in the Manabadi TS SSC supplementary marks memo. It is expected that the following information will be provided on it:
- Name
- Roll Number
- Name of the Examination
- Subject details
- Marks secured in each subject
- Total Marks secured
- Minimum marks required
- Qualifying status
- Percentage
Also Read: TNEA Rank List 2023 Releases, Get Tamil Nadu Engineering Merit List PDF Link Here
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.