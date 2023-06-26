TNEA Rank List 2023 Releases, Get Tamil Nadu Engineering Merit List PDF Link Here

TNEA Rank List 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu has released the rank list of BE/BTech/BArch courses today on June 26, 2023. Candidates can check their TNEA rank list online at the official website: tneaonline.org. It has been stated on the official website, "TNEA 2023 Rank list is published, you can login with your username and password to check the rank, also we have published the ranks as PDF. If there are any queries or grievances regarding the rank please contact near by TFC on or before 30-06-2023, 4PM."

Over, 1.87 candidates have to use their login credentials to download the TNEA rank list. As per reports, it is expected that around 1.5 lakh seats will be available in over 440 engineering colleges this year.

The authorities prepare the TNEA rank list based on marks secured by the candidates in the qualifying exam. Also, a separate category-wise and overall rank list of TNEA will be released. Candidates whose name appears in the merit list will be eligible for TNEA counselling 2023. After the release of the engineering rank list, candidates have to upload their choice of college and courses.

TNEA Rank List PDF 2023

The rank list will include details like rank, application number, name, date of birth, aggregate marks, community and community rank. Check the table below to download pdfs:

TNEA 2023 Rank List Dates

It is expected that the rank list pdf will be released by today noon. Candidates can check below important dates related to Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions below:

Events Dates TNEA Rank List June 26, 2023 (OUT) TNEA supplementary counselling August 28 to 30, 2023 SCA to SC counselling dates September 1 to 3, 2023

How to download TNEA Rank List 2023 PDF Online?

Candidates have to use their login credentials to download the rank list of Tamil Nadu Engineering streams. They can go through the steps to know how to download TNEA 2023 rank list pdf:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tneaonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TNEA rank list link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the registered email Id and password

Step 5: TNEA rank list PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the TNEA rank list PDF

How is TNEA 2023 Rank List is prepared?

DoTE prepares the rank list based on the marks secured by the candidates in the prescribed subjects of the qualifying examination. The previous year, the authorities reduced the marks secured by the candidates in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry to the base of 200.

The marks in Mathematics have a higher weightage i.e. 100 marks while marks in Physics and Chemistry are combined and converted out of 100 marks (Mathematics = 100 & Physics + Chemistry = 100).

In the case of vocational stream candidates, the marks are converted to the base 200. The conversion is done as:

Related subject 100 Marks Vocational subjects including theory and practical 100 marks

What after the release of TNEA Rank List 2023 for the Engineering Stream?

Candidates shortlisted based on TNEA rank will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The authorities will conduct the TNEA counselling online mode. They have to select their preferred choices of colleges and courses during the counselling process. Final TNEA seat allotment is done based on the rank list, availability of seats, and preferences set by the candidates. The result of the final seat allotment will be released on the official website. Selected candidates have to report to the allotted institutes for payment of admission fees.

TNEA 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check below the overview of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions updates here:

Events Particulars Name Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Conducting Institute Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu Mode of admission Online TNEA 2023 official website tneaonline.org Mode of counselling Online Number of participating institute 440 Available seats 1.5 Lakh (approximately)

