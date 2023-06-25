  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tripura TJEE Counselling Registration 2023 Last Date Extended, Check Details Here

Tripura TJEE Counselling Registration 2023 Last Date Extended, Check Details Here

TJEE Counselling 2023: The Tripura Board has extended the last date to register for TJEE counselling in online mode. Candidates who are yet to apply for counselling can register themselves at tbjee.nic.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 25, 2023 12:25 IST
Tripura TJEE Counselling 2023
Tripura TJEE Counselling 2023

Tripura TJEE Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Higher Education, Tripura has extended the counselling registrations for the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance examination (TJEE) 2023 to June 27 in online mode. Candidates who are interested in the counselling process and are yet to apply can register by filling out the registration form through the official website - tbjee.nic.in.

As per the official notification, those candidates who could not register themselves in the pre-fixed time can login using their required credentials such as registration id and password and submit their counselling applications by uploading the required documents online till June 27. 

They are also informed that, if they failed to register then, they will not be able to participate in the counselling process. The candidates should keep visiting the official website of the Tripura board for the latest updates on choice filling and counselling dates. 

TJEE Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Documents required for Tripura TJEE counselling registration 2023

Candidates need to upload the necessary documents that are mentioned below to complete the Tripura TJEE counselling registration.

  • Admit card of Madhyamik exam or equivalent/ Birth certificate as age proof
  • Marksheet of HS (Class 12th) or equivalent exam
  • PRTC (not citizenship certificate)/ other certificates as proof of residency
  • Caste (SC/ ST) certificate
  • Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Certificate

Check the official notification here

How to register for TJEE Counselling 2023 online?

Interested candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to fill out the counselling registration form in online mode.

  • Step 1: Visit the official portal of TJEE - tbjee.nic.in 
  • Step 2: Click on the online registration link available on the homepage
  • Step 3: After this, login using the required login credentials as asked
  • Step 4: Fill out the necessary details in the application form and upload the valid documents in the prescribed format
  • Step 5: Go through the entire application form and then click on submit
  • Step 6: Download and save the application form for future use

Also Read: MHT CET Counselling Registration 2023 Starts, Get Direct Link Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023