Tripura TJEE Counselling Registration 2023 Last Date Extended, Check Details Here

Tripura TJEE Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Higher Education, Tripura has extended the counselling registrations for the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance examination (TJEE) 2023 to June 27 in online mode. Candidates who are interested in the counselling process and are yet to apply can register by filling out the registration form through the official website - tbjee.nic.in.

As per the official notification, those candidates who could not register themselves in the pre-fixed time can login using their required credentials such as registration id and password and submit their counselling applications by uploading the required documents online till June 27.

They are also informed that, if they failed to register then, they will not be able to participate in the counselling process. The candidates should keep visiting the official website of the Tripura board for the latest updates on choice filling and counselling dates.

TJEE Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Documents required for Tripura TJEE counselling registration 2023

Candidates need to upload the necessary documents that are mentioned below to complete the Tripura TJEE counselling registration.

Admit card of Madhyamik exam or equivalent/ Birth certificate as age proof

Marksheet of HS (Class 12th) or equivalent exam

PRTC (not citizenship certificate)/ other certificates as proof of residency

Caste (SC/ ST) certificate

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Certificate

Check the official notification here

How to register for TJEE Counselling 2023 online?

Interested candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to fill out the counselling registration form in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of TJEE - tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the online registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, login using the required login credentials as asked

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details in the application form and upload the valid documents in the prescribed format

Step 5: Go through the entire application form and then click on submit

Step 6: Download and save the application form for future use

Also Read: MHT CET Counselling Registration 2023 Starts, Get Direct Link Here