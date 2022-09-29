What is Hurricane Ian? Know about the categories of Hurricane

Hurricane Ian: Hurricane Ian is a Category 4 Hurricane that made landfall on the coast of Florida on Wednesday 28th September 2022. Before heading towards Florida, it devastated the Cayman Islands and western Cuba.

Know more about Hurricane Ian and its origins here.

Hurricane Ian - Origin

Hurricane Ian originated from a tropical wave on the east of the Windward Islands on September 19, 2022. It continued its development and moved into the Caribbean sea where it caused heavy rainfall in Trinidad and Tobago, the northern coasts of Venezuela and Colombia on 21st September 2022.

It developed into a Tropical storm Ian while moving forward and before reaching the Cayman Islands it turned into a hurricane which rapidly transformed into a Category 3 Hurricane that made landfall in western Cuba.

305 PM EDT 28 Sep -- Hurricane #Ian has made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, Florida with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. The minimum pressure from Air Force Reconnaissance Hurricane Hunters was 940 mb.



Latest: https://t.co/tnOTyfORCw pic.twitter.com/O3agPDOZHk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 28, 2022

Areas Affected by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage in the province of Pinar Del Rio in Cuba due to storm surges and heavy rainfall. The area lost complete electricity supply due to the hurricane.

It weakened for a brief period and again gathered the strength to turn into a Category 4 Hurricane that made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

It hit the west Florida coast with wind speeds of 150 mph on September 28, 2022, before weakening and making two landfalls in Southwest Florida.

What is A Hurricane?

Hurricane is a form of tropical cyclone that is a rapidly rotating storm system having low pressure in the centre, strong winds and an arrangement of spiralling thunderstorms that caused heavy rainfall.

We will learn about the different categories of Hurricanes below

Categories of Hurricane

Hurricanes are categorised based on the speed at which they travel. Following are the hurricane categories:

Category 1

Category 1 Hurricanes have sustained wind speeds of 74-95 mph. It causes damage to electric poles and other weak structures causing power outages. Shallowly rooted trees will be uprooted.

Category 2

Category 2 hurricanes have sustained wind speeds of 96-110 mph. Damage to the roof and ceiling can occur at such speeds. Trees will be uprooted and there will be significant damage to power lines which can last weeks to recover.

Category 3

Category 3 hurricanes are devastating as they have a speed of 111-129 mph, and houses will incur significant damage as roofs will get blown away. Trees can be seen to get uprooted and blown away which can cause roadblocks. There will be no power for one or two weeks. Normalcy will return in a month or two.

Category 4

Category 4 hurricanes will cause significant damage to life and property as they have speeds of 130-156 mph and can damage most houses, electric poles and trees will be uprooted easily and can be blown away far causing damage to life and property.

The damage caused due to category 4 is catastrophic.

Category 5

Category 5 hurricanes are the most devastating form of hurricanes which can cause widespread damage to life and property. Houses will be damaged beyond repair, and the level of damage caused due to Category 5 hurricanes will make the area uninhabitable for a month or more than that.

Sometimes it can cause the area to become uninhabitable wiping out everything there.