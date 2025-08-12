Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 Releasing Tomorrow at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Admit Card PDF - Link Here

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025: The RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2025 link will get activated on August 13 for the August 17 exam. The admit card contains the important candidate's information as well as the examination centre details. A direct link to download the Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 is provided below. Check details here

Aug 12, 2025, 13:27 IST
Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the official notice regarding the release of the Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025. As per the official notice, the Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card link will get activated on August 13, 2025 at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 is an important document for all candidates who are going to appear in the Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025. RSSB will conduct the RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2025 on August 17, 2025, to fill a total of 3,705 Patwari vacancies.

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025: Official Notice

The RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 will be conducted in two shifts on August 17, 2025. The shift 1 will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon, while shift 2 will be conducted between 3 pm and 6 pm. The candidates going to attempt the examination must report to the examination centre 2 hours before the examination scheduled time so checking of candidates can be done properly. Click on the direct link below to read the Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 Notice.

Official Notice

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT

The Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit card download link will get activated on August 13, 2025. Candidates will be able to download their RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2025 by providing their SSO ID and Password. Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025.

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 link will get activated on August 13, 2025. The admit card contains important information such as the registration number, roll number, candidate's name, photo, signature, etc. Check the table below for Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB)

Total Vacancies

3,705 (3,183 Non-TSP + 522 TSP)

Admit Card Release Date

August 13, 2025

Exam Date

August 17, 2025 (Sunday)

Exam Shifts

Shift 1: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Mode of Exam

Offline (Written)

Official Websites

rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin

How to Download the Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025?

The RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2025 is an important document for all candidates going to appear for the exam. The hall ticket link will get activated on August 13, 2025. Check the step-by-step procedure below to download the Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the Official Website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or the SSO portal sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin.
  • On the homepage, look for and click on the "Admit Card" or "Recruitment" section.
  • Locate the link for "Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025" and click on it.
  • Provide the details, such as Application Number and Date of Birth (or password).
  • After entering your details, click the "Submit" or "Get Admit Card" button. Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  • Verify the details and download the admit card and take at least two to three printouts for future reference.

