Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 Releasing Tomorrow at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Admit Card PDF - Link Here

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the official notice regarding the release of the Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025. As per the official notice, the Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card link will get activated on August 13, 2025 at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 is an important document for all candidates who are going to appear in the Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025. RSSB will conduct the RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2025 on August 17, 2025, to fill a total of 3,705 Patwari vacancies.

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025: Official Notice

The RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 will be conducted in two shifts on August 17, 2025. The shift 1 will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon, while shift 2 will be conducted between 3 pm and 6 pm. The candidates going to attempt the examination must report to the examination centre 2 hours before the examination scheduled time so checking of candidates can be done properly. Click on the direct link below to read the Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 Notice.