List of UPI Apps in India

Understand the landscape of digital payments with a detailed list of NPCI-approved UPI apps in India. Explore their features, and additional tools along with the market hold of these apps.

ByNikhil Batra
Aug 13, 2025, 16:23 IST
List of UPI Apps in India
List of UPI Apps in India

Unified Payments Interface or UPI is known to be one of the most significant developments in India’s payment system. As UPI payments launched in 2016, it entirely changed the landscape of digital payments in the country. It was introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the core functionality is to simplify and speed up financial transactions. UPI is known to enable instant money transfers between bank accounts and it is done through a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) which eliminates the need for account numbers and IFSC codes. The payment system hit an all time high during the COVID-19 pandemic and over the years, it has grown into a versatile and accepted payment system.

The ecosystem of UPI payments has expanded over the time and now it offers the official NPCI developed BHIM app followed by third party platforms as well as UPI integrated banking apps. Each of these apps operate on the same UPI framework however it offers different interfaces, features and additional services. 

List of UPI Apps in India

Here is a structured overview of UPI apps currently available in India. Usually, UPI apps fall into three categories:

  • NPCI-backed app – the official interface.

  • Third-party apps – fintechs and e-commerce platforms.

  • Bank-specific apps – digital banking apps providing UPI services.

The Official NPCI App: BHIM

BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money): This platform was developed by NPCI and it was launched on 30 December 2016. It serves as a digital wallet and helps make direct bank payments. The NPCI website mentions: “Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is a payment app that enables simple, quick, and easy transactions using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). With the BHIM app, you can make direct bank payments to anyone on UPI using their UPI ID or by scanning their QR code. You can also request money from a UPI ID through the app. Pioneered and developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), BHIM was launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on December 30, 2016.”


Here are some of the features of this payments platform according to NPCI: 

  • Send and Receive Money: Users can send money by entering their VPA which is the UPI ID, account number and QR scan. Similarly, they can receive money through their mobile numbers. 

  • Scan and Pay: BHIM app also supports QR payments where users can send money by scanning a code or can receive it by generating their own QR. 

  • Transaction History: Another user friendly experience of this payment system is that it offers easy transaction history and pending UPI collect requests. 

  • Bank Account: Users can smoothly switch between bank accounts that are linked with BHIM app and they can set or change UPI PIN as per convenience. 

  • Language: BHIM is available in 20 plus languages which are Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Marwari, Konkani, Manipuri, Khasi, Mizo and Urdu.


Third-party Fintechs and Apps

Here is a list of all the UPI apps that are approved in India by the NPCI: 


 

Serial Number Third Party App Provider Live Date (Month and Year) PSP Banks
1 Aditya Birla Capital Digital Apr-24 ICICI Bank

2

Amazon Pay

Jan-19

 Axis Bank
Yes Bank
RBL Bank
3 Bajaj Finserv Mar-21 Axis Bank
4 BharatPe Aug-24 Unity Small Finance Bank
5 ChangeJar May-25 Unity Small Finance Bank

6

CRED

Apr-19

 Axis Bank
Yes Bank
7 Curie Money Nov-24 Yes Bank
8 FamApp by Trio May-24 Yes Bank
9 Fi Money Oct-24 Federal Bank
10 Flipkart UPI Mar-24 Axis Bank
11 Freo Aug-24 ICICI Bank

12

Google Pay

Sep-17

 Axis Bank
HDFC Bank
ICICI
State Bank of India
13 Groww Oct-22 Yes Bank
14 IND Money Oct-24 HDFC Bank
15 Jupiter Money Jun-21 Axis Bank
16 Kiwi May-23 Axis Bank
17 Kredit Bee Jul-25 Axis Bank
18 Kredit Pe Sep-24 HDFC Bank
19 MobiKwik May-18 HDFC Bank
20 Money View Oct-24 HDFC Bank
21 Navi Aug-23 Axis Bank
22 Niyo Global Sep-23 ICICI Bank
23 One Card Sep-24 Yes Bank

24

Paytm

Mar-24

Yes Bank
Axis Bank
HDFC Bank
State Bank of India

25

PhonePe

Aug-16

 Yes Bank
ICICI Bank
Axis Bank
26 POPclub Jun-24 Yes Bank
27 Rio Money Nov-24 RBL Bank
28 Samsung Pay Feb-18 Axis Bank
29 salaryse Jul-24 Yes Bank
30 Shriram One Sep-23 HDFC Bank
31 super.money Jun-24 Yes Bank
32 Tata Neu Apr-22 ICICI Bank
33 TimePay Aug-21 The Cosmos Co-Operative Bank Ltd.
34 T Wallet Nov-24 Axis Bank
35 Twid Pay Sep-24 Yes Bank
36 Ultracash May-17 IDFC Bank

37

WhatsApp

Nov-20

 ICICI Bank
Axis Bank
HDFC Bank
State Bank of India

 

The key players among these third party service providers are PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm and according to Data Sage, they comprise almost 95% of all UPI transactions in value. Here is a detailed breakdown of their market shares: 


UPI Apps

Market Share

PhonePe

48.30%

GooglePay

37%

Paytm

7.82%

Others

6.88%


Bank-Linked Apps (Prepaid Payments Instrument PPI)

Here is the complete list of Bank Linked Apps for UPI payments as per NPCI: 


Serial No.

PPI Issuer

App Name

1

ICICI Bank Limited

Pockets

2

IDFC FIRST Bank Limited

First ₹UPI

3

Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited

Amazon

4

Spice Money Limited

BHIM SpicePay

5

Eroute Technologies Private Limited

OmniCard

6

Transerv Limited

Dhani

7

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finserv

8

Transcorp International Limited

Cheq

9

Tri O Tech Solutions Private Ltd.

FamApp by Trio

10

Pine Labs Private Ltd.

Fave

11

One Mobikwik Systems Private Limited

Mobikwik

12

Pay Point India Network Private Limited

Digikhata

13

Appnit Technologies Private Limited

Oxymoney

14

slice Small Finance Bank

Slice

15

Livquik Technology Pvt. Ltd.

QuikWallet

16

Unimoni Financial Services Limited

Unimoni India

17

Rapipay Fintech Private Limited

NYE

18

PayU Payments Private Limited

Citrus Wallet

19

Ebix Payments services Pvt Ltd.

EbixCash UPI

20

Balancehero India Pvt Ltd

True Balance

21

Paul Merchants Finance Private Limited

Paul Pay

22

Obopay Mobile Technology India Private Limited

Cashbook

23

Phonepe Private Limited

Phonepe

24

Yes Bank Ltd

Yes Pay Lite

25

Hindon Mercantile Ltd

Mufinpay Super App

26

MobilePe Fintech Private Limited

Topay

27

Smart payments solutions Pvt Ltd

Payworld

28

Transaction Analysts (India) Private Limited

TA one

29

HDFC Bank

PayZapp

30

Dreampurse Technologies Pvt Ltd

Cred

In conclusion, since its introduction in 2016, UPI has transformed the way digital transactions are carried out in India, offering a fast, secure, and user-friendly payment system that connects banks, fintechs, and consumers under one unified platform. The availability of NPCI’s BHIM app, numerous third-party platforms, and UPI-enabled banking applications has created a broad ecosystem catering to different user preferences. While a few major players handle the majority of transaction volumes, the overall landscape remains diverse, ensuring that individuals and businesses have multiple reliable options to facilitate seamless digital payments.

