Unified Payments Interface or UPI is known to be one of the most significant developments in India’s payment system. As UPI payments launched in 2016, it entirely changed the landscape of digital payments in the country. It was introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the core functionality is to simplify and speed up financial transactions. UPI is known to enable instant money transfers between bank accounts and it is done through a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) which eliminates the need for account numbers and IFSC codes. The payment system hit an all time high during the COVID-19 pandemic and over the years, it has grown into a versatile and accepted payment system.
The ecosystem of UPI payments has expanded over the time and now it offers the official NPCI developed BHIM app followed by third party platforms as well as UPI integrated banking apps. Each of these apps operate on the same UPI framework however it offers different interfaces, features and additional services.
List of UPI Apps in India
Here is a structured overview of UPI apps currently available in India. Usually, UPI apps fall into three categories:
-
NPCI-backed app – the official interface.
-
Third-party apps – fintechs and e-commerce platforms.
-
Bank-specific apps – digital banking apps providing UPI services.
The Official NPCI App: BHIM
BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money): This platform was developed by NPCI and it was launched on 30 December 2016. It serves as a digital wallet and helps make direct bank payments. The NPCI website mentions: “Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is a payment app that enables simple, quick, and easy transactions using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). With the BHIM app, you can make direct bank payments to anyone on UPI using their UPI ID or by scanning their QR code. You can also request money from a UPI ID through the app. Pioneered and developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), BHIM was launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on December 30, 2016.”
Here are some of the features of this payments platform according to NPCI:
-
Send and Receive Money: Users can send money by entering their VPA which is the UPI ID, account number and QR scan. Similarly, they can receive money through their mobile numbers.
-
Scan and Pay: BHIM app also supports QR payments where users can send money by scanning a code or can receive it by generating their own QR.
-
Transaction History: Another user friendly experience of this payment system is that it offers easy transaction history and pending UPI collect requests.
-
Bank Account: Users can smoothly switch between bank accounts that are linked with BHIM app and they can set or change UPI PIN as per convenience.
-
Language: BHIM is available in 20 plus languages which are Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Marwari, Konkani, Manipuri, Khasi, Mizo and Urdu.
Third-party Fintechs and Apps
Here is a list of all the UPI apps that are approved in India by the NPCI:
|Serial Number
|Third Party App Provider
|Live Date (Month and Year)
|PSP Banks
|1
|Aditya Birla Capital Digital
|Apr-24
|ICICI Bank
|
2
|
Amazon Pay
|
Jan-19
|Axis Bank
|Yes Bank
|RBL Bank
|3
|Bajaj Finserv
|Mar-21
|Axis Bank
|4
|BharatPe
|Aug-24
|Unity Small Finance Bank
|5
|ChangeJar
|May-25
|Unity Small Finance Bank
|
6
|
CRED
|
Apr-19
|Axis Bank
|Yes Bank
|7
|Curie Money
|Nov-24
|Yes Bank
|8
|FamApp by Trio
|May-24
|Yes Bank
|9
|Fi Money
|Oct-24
|Federal Bank
|10
|Flipkart UPI
|Mar-24
|Axis Bank
|11
|Freo
|Aug-24
|ICICI Bank
|
12
|
Google Pay
|
Sep-17
|Axis Bank
|HDFC Bank
|ICICI
|State Bank of India
|13
|Groww
|Oct-22
|Yes Bank
|14
|IND Money
|Oct-24
|HDFC Bank
|15
|Jupiter Money
|Jun-21
|Axis Bank
|16
|Kiwi
|May-23
|Axis Bank
|17
|Kredit Bee
|Jul-25
|Axis Bank
|18
|Kredit Pe
|Sep-24
|HDFC Bank
|19
|MobiKwik
|May-18
|HDFC Bank
|20
|Money View
|Oct-24
|HDFC Bank
|21
|Navi
|Aug-23
|Axis Bank
|22
|Niyo Global
|Sep-23
|ICICI Bank
|23
|One Card
|Sep-24
|Yes Bank
|
24
|
Paytm
|
Mar-24
|
Yes Bank
|Axis Bank
|HDFC Bank
|State Bank of India
|
25
|
PhonePe
|
Aug-16
|Yes Bank
|ICICI Bank
|Axis Bank
|26
|POPclub
|Jun-24
|Yes Bank
|27
|Rio Money
|Nov-24
|RBL Bank
|28
|Samsung Pay
|Feb-18
|Axis Bank
|29
|salaryse
|Jul-24
|Yes Bank
|30
|Shriram One
|Sep-23
|HDFC Bank
|31
|super.money
|Jun-24
|Yes Bank
|32
|Tata Neu
|Apr-22
|ICICI Bank
|33
|TimePay
|Aug-21
|The Cosmos Co-Operative Bank Ltd.
|34
|T Wallet
|Nov-24
|Axis Bank
|35
|Twid Pay
|Sep-24
|Yes Bank
|36
|Ultracash
|May-17
|IDFC Bank
|
37
|
|
Nov-20
|ICICI Bank
|Axis Bank
|HDFC Bank
|State Bank of India
The key players among these third party service providers are PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm and according to Data Sage, they comprise almost 95% of all UPI transactions in value. Here is a detailed breakdown of their market shares:
|
UPI Apps
|
Market Share
|
PhonePe
|
48.30%
|
GooglePay
|
37%
|
Paytm
|
7.82%
|
Others
|
6.88%
Bank-Linked Apps (Prepaid Payments Instrument PPI)
Here is the complete list of Bank Linked Apps for UPI payments as per NPCI:
|
Serial No.
|
PPI Issuer
|
App Name
|
1
|
ICICI Bank Limited
|
Pockets
|
2
|
IDFC FIRST Bank Limited
|
First ₹UPI
|
3
|
Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited
|
Amazon
|
4
|
Spice Money Limited
|
BHIM SpicePay
|
5
|
Eroute Technologies Private Limited
|
OmniCard
|
6
|
Transerv Limited
|
Dhani
|
7
|
Bajaj Finance Limited
|
Bajaj Finserv
|
8
|
Transcorp International Limited
|
Cheq
|
9
|
Tri O Tech Solutions Private Ltd.
|
FamApp by Trio
|
10
|
Pine Labs Private Ltd.
|
Fave
|
11
|
One Mobikwik Systems Private Limited
|
Mobikwik
|
12
|
Pay Point India Network Private Limited
|
Digikhata
|
13
|
Appnit Technologies Private Limited
|
Oxymoney
|
14
|
slice Small Finance Bank
|
Slice
|
15
|
Livquik Technology Pvt. Ltd.
|
QuikWallet
|
16
|
Unimoni Financial Services Limited
|
Unimoni India
|
17
|
Rapipay Fintech Private Limited
|
NYE
|
18
|
PayU Payments Private Limited
|
Citrus Wallet
|
19
|
Ebix Payments services Pvt Ltd.
|
EbixCash UPI
|
20
|
Balancehero India Pvt Ltd
|
True Balance
|
21
|
Paul Merchants Finance Private Limited
|
Paul Pay
|
22
|
Obopay Mobile Technology India Private Limited
|
Cashbook
|
23
|
Phonepe Private Limited
|
Phonepe
|
24
|
Yes Bank Ltd
|
Yes Pay Lite
|
25
|
Hindon Mercantile Ltd
|
Mufinpay Super App
|
26
|
MobilePe Fintech Private Limited
|
Topay
|
27
|
Smart payments solutions Pvt Ltd
|
Payworld
|
28
|
Transaction Analysts (India) Private Limited
|
TA one
|
29
|
HDFC Bank
|
PayZapp
|
30
|
Dreampurse Technologies Pvt Ltd
|
Cred
In conclusion, since its introduction in 2016, UPI has transformed the way digital transactions are carried out in India, offering a fast, secure, and user-friendly payment system that connects banks, fintechs, and consumers under one unified platform. The availability of NPCI’s BHIM app, numerous third-party platforms, and UPI-enabled banking applications has created a broad ecosystem catering to different user preferences. While a few major players handle the majority of transaction volumes, the overall landscape remains diverse, ensuring that individuals and businesses have multiple reliable options to facilitate seamless digital payments.
