Unified Payments Interface or UPI is known to be one of the most significant developments in India’s payment system. As UPI payments launched in 2016, it entirely changed the landscape of digital payments in the country. It was introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the core functionality is to simplify and speed up financial transactions. UPI is known to enable instant money transfers between bank accounts and it is done through a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) which eliminates the need for account numbers and IFSC codes. The payment system hit an all time high during the COVID-19 pandemic and over the years, it has grown into a versatile and accepted payment system. The ecosystem of UPI payments has expanded over the time and now it offers the official NPCI developed BHIM app followed by third party platforms as well as UPI integrated banking apps. Each of these apps operate on the same UPI framework however it offers different interfaces, features and additional services.

List of UPI Apps in India Here is a structured overview of UPI apps currently available in India. Usually, UPI apps fall into three categories: NPCI-backed app – the official interface.

Third-party apps – fintechs and e-commerce platforms.

Bank-specific apps – digital banking apps providing UPI services. The Official NPCI App: BHIM BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money): This platform was developed by NPCI and it was launched on 30 December 2016. It serves as a digital wallet and helps make direct bank payments. The NPCI website mentions: “Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is a payment app that enables simple, quick, and easy transactions using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). With the BHIM app, you can make direct bank payments to anyone on UPI using their UPI ID or by scanning their QR code. You can also request money from a UPI ID through the app. Pioneered and developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), BHIM was launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on December 30, 2016.”



Here are some of the features of this payments platform according to NPCI: Send and Receive Money: Users can send money by entering their VPA which is the UPI ID, account number and QR scan. Similarly, they can receive money through their mobile numbers.

Scan and Pay: BHIM app also supports QR payments where users can send money by scanning a code or can receive it by generating their own QR.

Transaction History: Another user friendly experience of this payment system is that it offers easy transaction history and pending UPI collect requests.

Bank Account: Users can smoothly switch between bank accounts that are linked with BHIM app and they can set or change UPI PIN as per convenience.

Language: BHIM is available in 20 plus languages which are Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Marwari, Konkani, Manipuri, Khasi, Mizo and Urdu.



Serial Number Third Party App Provider Live Date (Month and Year) PSP Banks 1 Aditya Birla Capital Digital Apr-24 ICICI Bank 2 Amazon Pay Jan-19 Axis Bank Yes Bank RBL Bank 3 Bajaj Finserv Mar-21 Axis Bank 4 BharatPe Aug-24 Unity Small Finance Bank 5 ChangeJar May-25 Unity Small Finance Bank 6 CRED Apr-19 Axis Bank Yes Bank 7 Curie Money Nov-24 Yes Bank 8 FamApp by Trio May-24 Yes Bank 9 Fi Money Oct-24 Federal Bank 10 Flipkart UPI Mar-24 Axis Bank 11 Freo Aug-24 ICICI Bank 12 Google Pay Sep-17 Axis Bank HDFC Bank ICICI State Bank of India 13 Groww Oct-22 Yes Bank 14 IND Money Oct-24 HDFC Bank 15 Jupiter Money Jun-21 Axis Bank 16 Kiwi May-23 Axis Bank 17 Kredit Bee Jul-25 Axis Bank 18 Kredit Pe Sep-24 HDFC Bank 19 MobiKwik May-18 HDFC Bank 20 Money View Oct-24 HDFC Bank 21 Navi Aug-23 Axis Bank 22 Niyo Global Sep-23 ICICI Bank 23 One Card Sep-24 Yes Bank 24 Paytm Mar-24 Yes Bank Axis Bank HDFC Bank State Bank of India 25 PhonePe Aug-16 Yes Bank ICICI Bank Axis Bank 26 POPclub Jun-24 Yes Bank 27 Rio Money Nov-24 RBL Bank 28 Samsung Pay Feb-18 Axis Bank 29 salaryse Jul-24 Yes Bank 30 Shriram One Sep-23 HDFC Bank 31 super.money Jun-24 Yes Bank 32 Tata Neu Apr-22 ICICI Bank 33 TimePay Aug-21 The Cosmos Co-Operative Bank Ltd. 34 T Wallet Nov-24 Axis Bank 35 Twid Pay Sep-24 Yes Bank 36 Ultracash May-17 IDFC Bank 37 WhatsApp Nov-20 ICICI Bank Axis Bank HDFC Bank State Bank of India

The key players among these third party service providers are PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm and according to Data Sage, they comprise almost 95% of all UPI transactions in value. Here is a detailed breakdown of their market shares:

UPI Apps Market Share PhonePe 48.30% GooglePay 37% Paytm 7.82% Others 6.88%

Bank-Linked Apps (Prepaid Payments Instrument PPI) Here is the complete list of Bank Linked Apps for UPI payments as per NPCI:

Serial No. PPI Issuer App Name 1 ICICI Bank Limited Pockets 2 IDFC FIRST Bank Limited First ₹UPI 3 Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited Amazon 4 Spice Money Limited BHIM SpicePay 5 Eroute Technologies Private Limited OmniCard 6 Transerv Limited Dhani 7 Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finserv 8 Transcorp International Limited Cheq 9 Tri O Tech Solutions Private Ltd. FamApp by Trio 10 Pine Labs Private Ltd. Fave 11 One Mobikwik Systems Private Limited Mobikwik 12 Pay Point India Network Private Limited Digikhata 13 Appnit Technologies Private Limited Oxymoney 14 slice Small Finance Bank Slice 15 Livquik Technology Pvt. Ltd. QuikWallet 16 Unimoni Financial Services Limited Unimoni India 17 Rapipay Fintech Private Limited NYE 18 PayU Payments Private Limited Citrus Wallet 19 Ebix Payments services Pvt Ltd. EbixCash UPI 20 Balancehero India Pvt Ltd True Balance 21 Paul Merchants Finance Private Limited Paul Pay 22 Obopay Mobile Technology India Private Limited Cashbook 23 Phonepe Private Limited Phonepe 24 Yes Bank Ltd Yes Pay Lite 25 Hindon Mercantile Ltd Mufinpay Super App 26 MobilePe Fintech Private Limited Topay 27 Smart payments solutions Pvt Ltd Payworld 28 Transaction Analysts (India) Private Limited TA one 29 HDFC Bank PayZapp 30 Dreampurse Technologies Pvt Ltd Cred

In conclusion, since its introduction in 2016, UPI has transformed the way digital transactions are carried out in India, offering a fast, secure, and user-friendly payment system that connects banks, fintechs, and consumers under one unified platform. The availability of NPCI's BHIM app, numerous third-party platforms, and UPI-enabled banking applications has created a broad ecosystem catering to different user preferences. While a few major players handle the majority of transaction volumes, the overall landscape remains diverse, ensuring that individuals and businesses have multiple reliable options to facilitate seamless digital payments.