Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Explained: How UPI Becomes the World’s First Real-Time Payment System

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has emerged as the world’s first real-time payment system by surpassing Visa in daily transactions, crossing 650 million per day. This achievement marks a major milestone in India’s digital transformation, praised globally for its scalability, interoperability, and cost-efficiency. Operated by NPCI and backed by initiatives like Digital India, UPI is now a global benchmark in fintech, empowering financial inclusion and revolutionizing digital payments worldwide.

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 16, 2025, 11:54 IST
Explained: How UPI Becomes the World’s First Real-Time Payment System
Explained: How UPI Becomes the World’s First Real-Time Payment System

Introduction

In a landmark achievement of digital payment, India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has overtaken Visa to become the world’s largest real-time payment system. With over 650 million daily transactions done by UPIs, UPI is now a symbol of India’s digital leadership, transforming how people pay and transact, and UPI has become the world’s first real-time payment system by crossing Visa’s transaction volume. 

Source: myGov

This largest achievement, the Indian digital payment, has succeeded; it is the unique and smartest revolution, which is praised by Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO, and marks a pivotal shift in the global financial landscape, where it shows an Atmanirbhar Bharat, which aims to make the country and its citizens independent and self-reliant in all senses that are economy, infrastructure, system, vibrant demography, and demand. It shows a homegrown platform has outpaced one of the biggest international payment networks.

Also Read: What is GDP? Types, How is it calculated?

What are the differences between UPI and Visa?

UPI vs. Visa

Feature

UPI

Visa

Daily Transactions

650+ million

~400–500 million (estimated)

Launched In

2016

1958

Nature of Platform

Real-time, mobile-first, peer-to-peer

Card-based, network-driven

Interoperability

High (works across banks & apps)

Limited to card network

Monthly Transactions (India)

Over 18 billion

Much lower in comparison

How UPI Becomes the World’s First Real-Time Payment System 

  • Massive Adoption: Over 650 million transactions daily occur through UPIs, which has surpassed Visa’s global transaction count.

  • Exponential Growth: From its 2016 launch, UPI grew to dominate India's digital payments in under 9 years, which shows its exponential growth and increase in the growth of digital payments as compared to other methods of payment.

  • Global Presence: UPI is now accepted in seven countries, including France, the UAE, Sri Lanka, and Singapore.

  • Trusted Backbone: Operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), it supports banks, apps, and merchant payments on a unified platform.

  • IMF Recognition: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted UPI as a benchmark for real-time, low-cost, interoperable payment systems worldwide.

How did UPI become the world's first real-time payment system?

Several factors have contributed to UPI’s rapid rise:

1. Interoperability

  • Users can send/receive money across different apps and banks.

  • Seamless experience for merchants and customers alike.

2. Cost Efficiency

  • No transaction fees for customers.

  • Affordable for small businesses and street vendors.

3. Government Push

  • Initiatives like Digital India, Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) Trinity, and BHIM App accelerated adoption.

  • Mandates encouraging digital transactions in government services.

4. Real-Time Settlements

  • Payments are processed instantly with confirmation.

  • Beneficial for both peer-to-peer and business transactions.

5. Pandemic Boost

  • COVID-19 spurred a rise in contactless digital payments, further deepening UPI usage.

What It Means for India and the World

  • Global Leadership: India is setting the benchmark for real-time payments infrastructure.

  • Financial Inclusion: UPI’s low-cost model is empowering rural and unbanked populations.

  • Blueprint for the Future: Other nations may replicate UPI’s model to reform their digital payment ecosystems.

Expert View

Amitabh Kant called this milestone phenomenal on social media, emphasising that India's success in building such a vast infrastructure within nine years is not only impressive but revolutionary. He underscored how India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) is now recognised globally.

Conclusion

UPI has become more than just a payment system—it is the backbone of India’s digital economy. Surpassing Visa is not just a symbolic win; it signifies a new era where emerging economies can lead innovation in fintech. With the world watching, UPI’s journey is far from over—it may well shape the future of money itself.


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News