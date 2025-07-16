Introduction

In a landmark achievement of digital payment, India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has overtaken Visa to become the world’s largest real-time payment system. With over 650 million daily transactions done by UPIs, UPI is now a symbol of India’s digital leadership, transforming how people pay and transact, and UPI has become the world’s first real-time payment system by crossing Visa’s transaction volume.

Source: myGov

This largest achievement, the Indian digital payment, has succeeded; it is the unique and smartest revolution, which is praised by Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO, and marks a pivotal shift in the global financial landscape, where it shows an Atmanirbhar Bharat, which aims to make the country and its citizens independent and self-reliant in all senses that are economy, infrastructure, system, vibrant demography, and demand. It shows a homegrown platform has outpaced one of the biggest international payment networks.