MHT CET Counselling Registration 2023 Starts, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration: The Maharashtra State Cell has commenced the registration process for the MHT CET counselling 2023 in online mode. Registration candidates who are going to take admission into B.E./B.TECH. (4 years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated-5 years) programmes can register themselves for the counselling by filling out the registration form through the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, candidates can apply for the CET counselling 2023 till July 3, till 5 pm. They need to upload the required documents for the verification process and if a candidate selected Physical Scrutiny, he/she needs to visit the nearest Physical Scrutiny Centre.

MHT CET Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

MHT CET Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra CET counselling can check the important dates in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to register for the MHT CET counselling July 3, 2023 Last date for documents verification and confirmation of application form July 4, 2023

Check the official notice here

How to fill out the Maharashtra CET counselling registration form 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register for the MHT CET counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maha State Cell - cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the B.E./ BTech tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the new candidate registration and then enter the details as asked

Step 4: Now, login with the newly generated details and upload the documents required

Step 5: Click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 6: Download the MHT CET counselling registration confirmation page and then print a hard copy for future use

