AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result Declared, Download Seat Allotment PDF Here

AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023: The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) Counselling result has been declared for Round 1. Candidates can check out the INI CET seat allotment 2023 on the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in. Those who are shortlisted must accept the allocated seat and reporter to their respective colleges between June 24, 2023, to June 28, 2023.

The chosen candidates must now select one of two options: either accept the seat and indicate their readiness to forgo participation in the subsequent round, or refuse the seat and take part in the subsequent round. In the second situation, one must accept the seat offered during the second round of AIIMS INI CET Seat Allotment.

AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to the allocation list is given below:

INI CET 1st Round Counselling Result 2023 Click Here

All India Institute of Management Sciences (AIIMS) conducts INI CET for admission to PG programmes like Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh). Admission to 16 AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, and SCTIMST, Trivandrum is possible with INI CET scores.

How to Download AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Result?

Check out the following steps to download the seat allocation list:

Step 1: Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on INI CET seat allotment 2023 pdf

Step 3: AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference

Step 5: Selected candidates must accept the allotted seats

Step 6: Report to the allocated colleges for original document verification

