PSEB Class 10th Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE

PSEB Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26: The Punjab School Education Board has made available the latest syllabus for class 10th for the 2025-26 academic session. Students can check the full article here to get the PDF and download it for free.

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 13, 2025, 16:30 IST

PSEB Class 10th  Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: Looking for the revised syllabus for the Punjab board for the academic year session 2025-26? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Take a look at this article to get the  Health and Physical Education syllabus for FREE. It is important to use the latest syllabus so that you know what you are studying. The syllabus also helps to know about the course structure, marking scheme and exam pattern. This syllabus will help you plan your study schedule, providing you with a clear understanding of the chapters and their weightage for the final examination. 

How To Download the PSEB Class 10th  Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26?

To download the PSEB class 10th syllabus, follow the given steps:

  • Visit the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.

  • Go to the syllabus section under the Academics wing or Important Links. 

  • Select the class 10th syllabus for the 2025-26 session. 

  • Look for the  Health and Physical Education subject and download the syllabus PDF for FREE. 

PSEB Class 10th  Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26

Students can check the syllabus from the pictures provided below, along with the direct link, as well.

pseb-1

pseb-2

Now that the syllabus is available, students can start preparing for the exam to score well and also download the syllabus PDF for FREE.

Direct Link:

PSEB Class 10th  Health and Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

