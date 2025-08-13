Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
MP NEET Counselling 2025 Revised Merit List Released; Direct Link Here

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) of Madhya Pradesh has released a revised merit list for MP NEET UG 2025 on its official website. This list is for MBBS and BDS admissions under the 85% state quota. Students can download the PDF to check their eligibility. The revised schedule includes choice filling and locking from August 13-15, with seat allotment results announced on August 18.

Aayesha Sharma
Aug 13, 2025, 16:28 IST
MP NEET Counselling 2025 Revised Merit List
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has released the MP NEET UG 2025 revised merit list on its official website. This list is for students applying for MBBS and BDS admissions under the 85% state quota in Madhya Pradesh. Students can now check their names and see if they qualify by downloading the MP NEET UG 2025 merit list PDF. The revised list was published along with an extension of the Round 1 counselling process. Check this article for the direct PDF download link of the MP NEET UG Revised Merit List 2025 PDF.

Click here: MP NEET UG 2025 Revised Merit List PDF

MP NEET UG Revised Merit List Dates

Check the table below for the MP NEET UG Merit List Revised Dates:

Event

Date

Round 1 Registrations

July 21, 2025 – July 30, 2025

Round 1 Merit List

July 30, 2025

Round 1 Revised Merit List

August 12, 2025

Details to Check on MP NEET UG Revised Merit List 

Students should carefully look at all the details in the revised merit list. If anything is wrong, they must contact the authorities. The list will have:

  • Common Rank

  • MP State Rank

  • NEET UG 2025 Rank

  • Candidate’s Name

  • Gender

  • MP Domicile Status

  • Eligibility Category

  • NEET Percentile

What After MP NEET Merit List 2025?

Students can check the following details for what they need to do after the MP NEET Merit List 2025:

  • Fill out your choices: From August 13 to 15, they need to choose the medical colleges they want to study in. This is called "choice filling and locking."

  • Wait for your seat: The people in charge will look at everyone's lists and announce who gets which seat on August 18. This is the "seat allotment result.

