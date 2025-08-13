MP NEET Counselling 2025 Revised Merit List Released; Direct Link Here

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has released the MP NEET UG 2025 revised merit list on its official website. This list is for students applying for MBBS and BDS admissions under the 85% state quota in Madhya Pradesh. Students can now check their names and see if they qualify by downloading the MP NEET UG 2025 merit list PDF. The revised list was published along with an extension of the Round 1 counselling process. Check this article for the direct PDF download link of the MP NEET UG Revised Merit List 2025 PDF.

Click here: MP NEET UG 2025 Revised Merit List PDF

MP NEET UG Revised Merit List Dates

Check the table below for the MP NEET UG Merit List Revised Dates: