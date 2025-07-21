MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begin at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1: The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has commenced the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration process today, July 21, 2025. Candidates eligible to register for the NEET UG counselling round can register for the counselling round until July 29, 2025.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is live at dme.mponline.gov.in. Students can also register for the MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 through the direct link given here.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration - Steps to Follow
The MP NEET UG counselling round 1 registration link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to register for the counselling round.
Step 1: Visit the official website of MP NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on the NEET UG registration link ‘create profile’
Step 3: Enter the required details to complete the registration
Step 4: Enter the choices for counselling
Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Important Dates
Students can check the MP NEET UG counselling round 1 registration schedule below
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Online Registration
|
July 21 to 27, 2025
|
Publication of Vacancies
|
July 28, 2025
|
Invitation for objections against vacancies
|
July 29, 2025
|
Disposal of objections and publication of final vacancies
|
July 30, 2025
|
Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates
|
July 30, 2025
|
Choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates
|
July 31 to August 4, 2025
|
Allotment Result
|
August 6, 2025
|
Reporting at the allotted Medica/Dental college
|
August 7 to 11, 2025
