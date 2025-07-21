Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begin at dme.mponline.gov.in

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has commenced the MP NEET UG counselling round 1 registration process. Students eligible for admissions can register for the counselling through the link given here. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 21, 2025, 14:49 IST
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begin
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begin
Register for Result Updates

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1: The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has commenced the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration process today, July 21, 2025. Candidates eligible to register for the NEET UG counselling round can register for the counselling round until July 29, 2025. 

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link is live at dme.mponline.gov.in. Students can also register for the MP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 through the direct link given here.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration - Click Here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration - Steps to Follow

The MP NEET UG counselling round 1 registration link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to register for the counselling round. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG registration link ‘create profile’

Step 3: Enter the required details to complete the registration

Step 4: Enter the choices for counselling

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Important Dates

Students can check the MP NEET UG counselling round 1 registration schedule below

Event

Dates

Online Registration

July 21 to 27, 2025

Publication of Vacancies

July 28, 2025

Invitation for objections against vacancies

July 29, 2025

Disposal of objections and publication of final vacancies

July 30, 2025

Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates

July 30, 2025

Choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates

July 31 to August 4, 2025

Allotment Result

August 6, 2025

Reporting at the allotted Medica/Dental college

August 7 to 11, 2025

Related Stories

Also Read: MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Starts Today; Check Important Dates, Documents Required

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News