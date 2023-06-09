  1. Home
MPSOS Time Table 2023 Revised, Check Class 10, 12 Open School Exam Dates Here

MPSOS Time Table 2023: MP Open school date sheet for classes 10th and 12th has been revised. Students can check the MPSOS 10th and 12th time table 2023 online pdf at mpsos.nic.in. Check subject-wise dates here

Updated: Jun 9, 2023 17:44 IST
MPSOS Time Table 2023: Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has revised the exam dates of classes 10th and 12th. As per the revised schedule, MPSOS 10th exams will be held from June 15 to June 27 whereas class 12th exams will be conducted from June 15. Students can download the MPSOS time table 2023 pdf online at mpsos.nic.in. As per the timings, MPSOS Class 10 exams will be held from 8 am to 11 am whereas the timings of class 12 exams are 2 to 5 pm. 

MP State Open School 10th Revised Time Table 2023

Students who have registered can check the revised exam dates of class 10th of Madhya Pradesh SOS below: 

Revised Dates

MPSOS 10th Subjects

June 15, 2023

Science

June 16, 2023

Hindi

June 17, 2023

English

June 19, 2023

Mathematics

June 20, 2023

Economics

June 21, 2023

Social Science

June 22, 2023

Business Studies

June 23, 2023

Home Science

June 24, 2023

Marathi

June 26, 2023

Sanskrit

June 27, 2023

Urdu

Check MPSOS 10th, 12th Datesheet Here 

MP Open School 12th Revised date sheet 

Students can go through the table to know the revised date for MPSOS exams of class 12th below:

Revised Exam Date

Subjects Name

June 15, 2023

Hindi

June 16, 2023

Mathematics

June 17, 2023

English

June 19, 2023

Physics

June 20, 2023

Entrepreneurship Employbility skills (For IT students only)

June 21, 2023

Chemistry

June 22, 2023

Political Science

June 23, 2023

Biology

June 24, 2023

Business Studies

June 26, 2023

Geography

June 27, 2023

Accounting

June 28, 2023

Home Science

June 30, 2023

Cutting Tailoring & Dress Material, Food Processing, Stenography, Computer Hardware Assembly & Maintenance

July 1, 2023

History

July 3, 2023

Sanskrit

July 4, 2023

Economics

