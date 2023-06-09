MPSOS Time Table 2023 Revised, Check Class 10, 12 Open School Exam Dates Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

MPSOS Time Table 2023: Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has revised the exam dates of classes 10th and 12th. As per the revised schedule, MPSOS 10th exams will be held from June 15 to June 27 whereas class 12th exams will be conducted from June 15. Students can download the MPSOS time table 2023 pdf online at mpsos.nic.in. As per the timings, MPSOS Class 10 exams will be held from 8 am to 11 am whereas the timings of class 12 exams are 2 to 5 pm.

MP State Open School 10th Revised Time Table 2023

Students who have registered can check the revised exam dates of class 10th of Madhya Pradesh SOS below:

Revised Dates MPSOS 10th Subjects June 15, 2023 Science June 16, 2023 Hindi June 17, 2023 English June 19, 2023 Mathematics June 20, 2023 Economics June 21, 2023 Social Science June 22, 2023 Business Studies June 23, 2023 Home Science June 24, 2023 Marathi June 26, 2023 Sanskrit June 27, 2023 Urdu

MP Open School 12th Revised date sheet

Students can go through the table to know the revised date for MPSOS exams of class 12th below:

Revised Exam Date Subjects Name June 15, 2023 Hindi June 16, 2023 Mathematics June 17, 2023 English June 19, 2023 Physics June 20, 2023 Entrepreneurship Employbility skills (For IT students only) June 21, 2023 Chemistry June 22, 2023 Political Science June 23, 2023 Biology June 24, 2023 Business Studies June 26, 2023 Geography June 27, 2023 Accounting June 28, 2023 Home Science June 30, 2023 Cutting Tailoring & Dress Material, Food Processing, Stenography, Computer Hardware Assembly & Maintenance July 1, 2023 History July 3, 2023 Sanskrit July 4, 2023 Economics

