MPSOS Time Table 2023 Revised, Check Class 10, 12 Open School Exam Dates Here

MPSOS Time Table 2023: Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has revised the exam dates of classes 10th and 12th. As per the revised schedule, MPSOS 10th exams will be held from June 15 to June 27 whereas class 12th exams will be conducted from June 15. Students can download the MPSOS time table 2023 pdf online at mpsos.nic.in. As per the timings, MPSOS Class 10 exams will be held from 8 am to 11 am whereas the timings of class 12 exams are 2 to 5 pm.
MP State Open School 10th Revised Time Table 2023
Students who have registered can check the revised exam dates of class 10th of Madhya Pradesh SOS below:
|
Revised Dates
|
MPSOS 10th Subjects
|
June 15, 2023
|
Science
|
June 16, 2023
|
Hindi
|
June 17, 2023
|
English
|
June 19, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
June 20, 2023
|
Economics
|
June 21, 2023
|
Social Science
|
June 22, 2023
|
Business Studies
|
June 23, 2023
|
Home Science
|
June 24, 2023
|
Marathi
|
June 26, 2023
|
Sanskrit
|
June 27, 2023
|
Urdu
Check MPSOS 10th, 12th Datesheet Here
MP Open School 12th Revised date sheet
Students can go through the table to know the revised date for MPSOS exams of class 12th below:
|
Revised Exam Date
|
Subjects Name
|
June 15, 2023
|
Hindi
|
June 16, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
June 17, 2023
|
English
|
June 19, 2023
|
Physics
|
June 20, 2023
|
Entrepreneurship Employbility skills (For IT students only)
|
June 21, 2023
|
Chemistry
|
June 22, 2023
|
Political Science
|
June 23, 2023
|
Biology
|
June 24, 2023
|
Business Studies
|
June 26, 2023
|
Geography
|
June 27, 2023
|
Accounting
|
June 28, 2023
|
Home Science
|
June 30, 2023
|
Cutting Tailoring & Dress Material, Food Processing, Stenography, Computer Hardware Assembly & Maintenance
|
July 1, 2023
|
History
|
July 3, 2023
|
Sanskrit
|
July 4, 2023
|
Economics
