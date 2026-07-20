NEET 2026 Marks Vs Rank Puzzle: Same Score Different Ranks

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Same NEET score and different ranks. NEET UG 2026 results have shown a major rank collapse where a score of 585 can fetch a much lower rank in 2026 as compared to 2025. Read the article below to know more.

NEET UG Result 2026 has been announced online and this year has seen a major shift in the number of qualifying candidates and a high rank collapse. A score that once secured a top rank is now ranking candidates to a much lower point. The NEET marks vs rank equation has changed, and this can make MBBS admissions much more competitive. Difficulty level of re-NEET 2026 exam was moderate to difficult as per the analysis, and despite that, students scored well, as seen in the re-NEET results 2026. Over 10,000 candidates scored above 600 marks in NEET. But, on comparing the previous year and current one, a student who scored 585 marks in NEET 2025 would hold a better rank than a student who scored the same in NEET 2026. AIR 1 and 2 both secured 715 marks out of 720, but, because of NTA’s tie breaking policy, Aryan Gupta secured AIR 1 and Panshul Bansal secured AIR 2. This shows that the competition has become denser and tougher. This can directly impact government MBBS admissions in the NEET counselling rounds 2026.

Why Has Same NEET Score Resulted in a Much Lower Rank? One of the reasons of rank differentiation is rank compression. Thousands of candidates are falling under one score bucket, unlike the previous years. A difference of four or five marks is making a difference of several thousand ranks. One can say that a score which was once regarded as the ‘safe score’, no longer can be considered the same. Another reason can be that many experts believe that re-NEET or the re-test was taken by candidates who were willing to prepare again and were serious about admissions and thus created a stronger performing candidate pool. So, in view of the NEET UG results, it should be noted that the focus should be on ranks and not marks anymore. Students have planned to target a score of 600 and above in NEET over the years, but NEET 2026 results suggest that this target would no longer be enough.

Having said that, the NEET counselling and AIR ranks will be the ultimate deciding factors for admission to MBBS and BDS colleges. NEET 2026: Marks vs Rank Check the table below to know the analysis between marks vs rank in NEET 2026: Raw Marks Range (Approx.) All India Rank (AIR) Range Percentile Score Range (Approx.) 715 - 720 1 - 50 99.999+ 690 - 710 51 - 500 99.990 - 99.998 650 - 689 501 - 5,000 99.900 - 99.989 600 - 649 5,001 - 15,000 99.500 - 99.899 550 - 599 15,001 - 35,000 98.500 - 99.499 500 - 549 35,001 - 65,000 97.000 - 98.499 450 - 499 65,001 - 1,00,000 94.000 - 96.999 400 - 449 1,00,001 - 1,50,000 90.000 - 93.999 130 - 150 (Qualifying) (Varies by category) 50th (General) / 40th (Reserved) Re-NEET 2026 Results, What Next for Qualifying Candidates