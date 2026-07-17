NEET UG Result: The NEET UG re-test results were declared on July 16, 2026, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying, out of the nearly 20 lakh appeared. Now, students await for the admission process to begin, following which they can choose their preferred government medical colleges. The All India Quota (AIQ) counselling schedule will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), while the respective state authorities will issue their counseling schedules.

The state quota reserves 85 per cent seats to its residents, while the AIQ allows candidates from all over the country to apply for admissions into government medical colleges. The NEET score required for admission into MBBS or other medical colleges may vary depending on the category. Candidates belonging to General or Unreserved (UR) category will be required to relatively achieve a higher score as compared to other categories such as Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC). Check the minimum score required for MBBS admission here.