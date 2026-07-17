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NEET 2026 Marks Vs Rank: Check Expected Score for MBBS Admission, Based on Rank

By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 14:24 IST

NEET 2026 Marks vs Rank plays a crucial role in determining MBBS admission chances through All India Quota (AIQ) and state counselling. Check the expected score-to-percentile trends based on rank and understand what they may indicate for government medical college admissions.

NEET 2026 Marks Vs Rank: Check Expected Score for MBBS Admission, Based on Rank
NEET 2026 Marks Vs Rank: Check Expected Score for MBBS Admission, Based on Rank

NEET UG Result: The NEET UG re-test results were declared on July 16, 2026, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying, out of the nearly 20 lakh appeared. Now, students await for the admission process to begin, following which they can choose their preferred government medical colleges. The All India Quota (AIQ) counselling schedule will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), while the respective state authorities will issue their counseling schedules. 

The state quota reserves 85 per cent seats to its residents, while the AIQ allows candidates from all over the country to apply for admissions into government medical colleges. The NEET score required for admission into MBBS or other medical colleges may vary depending on the category. Candidates belonging to General or Unreserved (UR) category will be required to relatively achieve a higher score as compared to other categories such as Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC). Check the minimum score required for MBBS admission here. 

NEET UG 2026 Marks Vs Rank

The marks represent the score obtained by a candidate in the NEET UG examination and rank describes your position on the national merit list, while percentile indicates the percentage of candidates who scored equal to or less than a particular candidate.

Raw Marks Range (Approx.)

All India Rank (AIR) Range

Percentile Score Range (Approx.)

715 - 720

1 - 50

99.999+

690 - 710

51 - 500

99.990 - 99.998

650 - 689

501 - 5,000

99.900 - 99.989

600 - 649

5,001 - 15,000

99.500 - 99.899

550 - 599

15,001 - 35,000

98.500 - 99.499

500 - 549

35,001 - 65,000

97.000 - 98.499

450 - 499

65,001 - 1,00,000

94.000 - 96.999

400 - 449

1,00,001 - 1,50,000

90.000 - 93.999

...

...

...

130 - 150 (Qualifying)

(Varies by category)

50th (General) / 40th (Reserved)

NEET UG Government MBBS Cut-Off

The NEET UG cut-off for admission into MBBS colleges may vary depending on the category candidates belong to. For instance, General or Unreserved (UR) Category candidates may need at least 550 marks to secure admission into top medical government colleges, while those belonging to Scheduled Tribe (ST) may require 400 marks. 

Category 

Expected Marks Range

General (UR) 

550 – 600+ 

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

530 – 590 

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

520 – 580 

Scheduled Caste (SC) 

420 – 490 

Scheduled Tribe (ST) 

400 – 480 

NEET UG Result 2026: Change In Qualifying Category-Wise Cut-Off Over The Last Three Years

Students must note that the qualifying cut-off is only used to determine whether the candidate has passed NEET UG exam or not. It also allows candidates to participate in the counselling process, however, the MCC and respective state authorities issue a separate counselling schedule, which will include the actual admission/counselling cut-off. 

Category 

Qualifying percentile criteria 

2024 Marks

2024 No. of Candidates

2025 Marks

2025 No. of Candidates

2026 Marks 

2026 No. of Candidates

UR/EWS 

More than 50th percentile

720-162 

1165334 

686-144 

1101151 

715-213 

996935 

OBC 

>= 40th but <= 50th

161-127 

100876 

143-113 

88692 

212-177 

81111 

SC 

>= 40th but <= 50th

161-127 

34420 

143-113 

31995 

212-177 

29947 

ST

>= 40th but <= 50th

161-127 

14414 

143-113 

13940 

212-177 

12452 

UR/EWS & PwBD 

>= 40th but <= 50th

161-144 

473 

143-127 

472 

212-194 

480 

OBC & PwBD 

>= 40th but <= 50th

143-127 

269 

126-113 

216 

193-177 

185 

SC & PwBD 

>= 40th but <= 50th

143-127 

54

126-113 

48

193-177 

64

ST & PwBD 

>= 40th but <= 50th

143-127 

13

126-113 

17

193-177 

11

NEET UG Result 2026: Top AIR Holders

Candidate Name

All India Rank (AIR) 1

Percentile 

State

Aryan Gupta

1

99.99990%

Punjab

Panshul Bansal

2

99.99990%

Haryana

Uplakshya Goyal

3

99.99985%

Rajasthan

Ayush Bhalotia

4

99.99965%

Bihar

Kudale Shravani Krishna

5

99.99965%

Maharashtra

Riya Ranjan

6

99.99965%

Bihar

Aryan Dubey

7

99.99965%

Uttar Pradesh

Geetansh Sarin

8

99.99915%

Punjab

Gaurav Singh

9

99.99915%

Rajasthan

Mohanish Maruti Bhosale

10

99.99915%

Maharashtra

Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal from Punjab and Haryana  jointly secured the top rank with 715 marks. However, as per the tie-breaking rule, Aryan was awarded rank 1, while Panshul was awarded rank 2. 

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 14:24 IST

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