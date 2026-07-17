NEET 2026 Marks Vs Rank: Check Expected Score for MBBS Admission, Based on Rank
NEET 2026 Marks vs Rank plays a crucial role in determining MBBS admission chances through All India Quota (AIQ) and state counselling. Check the expected score-to-percentile trends based on rank and understand what they may indicate for government medical college admissions.
NEET UG Result: The NEET UG re-test results were declared on July 16, 2026, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying, out of the nearly 20 lakh appeared. Now, students await for the admission process to begin, following which they can choose their preferred government medical colleges. The All India Quota (AIQ) counselling schedule will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), while the respective state authorities will issue their counseling schedules.
The state quota reserves 85 per cent seats to its residents, while the AIQ allows candidates from all over the country to apply for admissions into government medical colleges. The NEET score required for admission into MBBS or other medical colleges may vary depending on the category. Candidates belonging to General or Unreserved (UR) category will be required to relatively achieve a higher score as compared to other categories such as Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC). Check the minimum score required for MBBS admission here.
NEET UG 2026 Marks Vs Rank
The marks represent the score obtained by a candidate in the NEET UG examination and rank describes your position on the national merit list, while percentile indicates the percentage of candidates who scored equal to or less than a particular candidate.
|
Raw Marks Range (Approx.)
|
All India Rank (AIR) Range
|
Percentile Score Range (Approx.)
|
715 - 720
|
1 - 50
|
99.999+
|
690 - 710
|
51 - 500
|
99.990 - 99.998
|
650 - 689
|
501 - 5,000
|
99.900 - 99.989
|
600 - 649
|
5,001 - 15,000
|
99.500 - 99.899
|
550 - 599
|
15,001 - 35,000
|
98.500 - 99.499
|
500 - 549
|
35,001 - 65,000
|
97.000 - 98.499
|
450 - 499
|
65,001 - 1,00,000
|
94.000 - 96.999
|
400 - 449
|
1,00,001 - 1,50,000
|
90.000 - 93.999
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
130 - 150 (Qualifying)
|
(Varies by category)
|
50th (General) / 40th (Reserved)
NEET UG Government MBBS Cut-Off
The NEET UG cut-off for admission into MBBS colleges may vary depending on the category candidates belong to. For instance, General or Unreserved (UR) Category candidates may need at least 550 marks to secure admission into top medical government colleges, while those belonging to Scheduled Tribe (ST) may require 400 marks.
|
Category
|
Expected Marks Range
|
General (UR)
|
550 – 600+
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
530 – 590
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
520 – 580
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
420 – 490
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
400 – 480
NEET UG Result 2026: Change In Qualifying Category-Wise Cut-Off Over The Last Three Years
Students must note that the qualifying cut-off is only used to determine whether the candidate has passed NEET UG exam or not. It also allows candidates to participate in the counselling process, however, the MCC and respective state authorities issue a separate counselling schedule, which will include the actual admission/counselling cut-off.
|
Category
|
Qualifying percentile criteria
|
2024 Marks
|
2024 No. of Candidates
|
2025 Marks
|
2025 No. of Candidates
|
2026 Marks
|
2026 No. of Candidates
|
UR/EWS
|
More than 50th percentile
|
720-162
|
1165334
|
686-144
|
1101151
|
715-213
|
996935
|
OBC
|
>= 40th but <= 50th
|
161-127
|
100876
|
143-113
|
88692
|
212-177
|
81111
|
SC
|
>= 40th but <= 50th
|
161-127
|
34420
|
143-113
|
31995
|
212-177
|
29947
|
ST
|
>= 40th but <= 50th
|
161-127
|
14414
|
143-113
|
13940
|
212-177
|
12452
|
UR/EWS & PwBD
|
>= 40th but <= 50th
|
161-144
|
473
|
143-127
|
472
|
212-194
|
480
|
OBC & PwBD
|
>= 40th but <= 50th
|
143-127
|
269
|
126-113
|
216
|
193-177
|
185
|
SC & PwBD
|
>= 40th but <= 50th
|
143-127
|
54
|
126-113
|
48
|
193-177
|
64
|
ST & PwBD
|
>= 40th but <= 50th
|
143-127
|
13
|
126-113
|
17
|
193-177
|
11
NEET UG Result 2026: Top AIR Holders
|
Candidate Name
|
All India Rank (AIR) 1
|
Percentile
|
State
|
Aryan Gupta
|
1
|
99.99990%
|
Punjab
|
Panshul Bansal
|
2
|
99.99990%
|
Haryana
|
Uplakshya Goyal
|
3
|
99.99985%
|
Rajasthan
|
Ayush Bhalotia
|
4
|
99.99965%
|
Bihar
|
Kudale Shravani Krishna
|
5
|
99.99965%
|
Maharashtra
|
Riya Ranjan
|
6
|
99.99965%
|
Bihar
|
Aryan Dubey
|
7
|
99.99965%
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Geetansh Sarin
|
8
|
99.99915%
|
Punjab
|
Gaurav Singh
|
9
|
99.99915%
|
Rajasthan
|
Mohanish Maruti Bhosale
|
10
|
99.99915%
|
Maharashtra
Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal from Punjab and Haryana jointly secured the top rank with 715 marks. However, as per the tie-breaking rule, Aryan was awarded rank 1, while Panshul was awarded rank 2.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.