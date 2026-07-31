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Waiting for the MCC NEET counselling 2026 schedule can be frustrating. Until the Medical Counselling Committee releases the counselling schedule, here are some common mistakes to avoid during the NEET UG 2026 counselling process.

Getting a good score in NEET UG 2026 exam is only the first step, the real begins when the counselling process starts. While thousands of NEET UG aspirants await the MCC NEET counselling 2026 schedule, there are some common mistakes that should be avoided before the medical admissions start. Every year, many students, even with good ranks tend to loose their seats because of common mistakes they made during the counselling process which can include uploading incorrect or unclear documents, missing deadline or selecting wrong colleges. Read the article below to know the common mistakes to avoid in NEET counselling process before Medical Counselling Committee release the schedule. Mistakes to Avoid Before the NEET Counselling Process 2026 Begins Check the mistakes to avoid before NEET counselling registration window opens:

Waiting Until NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Releases Before the counselling schedule releases and registration window opens, candidates participating the process must make sure that they have all the documents required to be uploaded. Students often spend a lot of time scrambling through the documents and get confused, ultimately skipping the last date of registration. To avoid this, candidates should scan the required documents now and neatly arrange them in the order of priority, clearly labeled in a folder. This should be saved on the desktop. Counselling process moves fast, so having an organized folder will help candidates prepare better for the counselling day. Check: Documents Required for NEET UG 2026 Counselling Not Registering for Both State and All India Rank Quota This is one of the most common mistakes that the candidates make during the counselling process. This can cost students big time. Students think that simply registering for NEET counselling will make the eligible for seats in all quotas and colleges. But this is not true. Even if candidates have secured a good rank, they should register separately for both AIQ and state quota seats. To avoid this, candidates can make a list of states and colleges where they would like to register and grab a seat at.

Not Understanding the Counselling Process Completely Many students simply rush to fill the registration form as soon as the counselling process begins. This is not a good practice and something that should be avoided at all costs. Students should know what terms like AIQ, Freeze, Float, Stray Vacancy, Withdraw, Resign, etc., mean. This results in making wrong choices during the choice filling process. Students should first understand how the counselling process works and what are the terms used. The freeze option means that the student is happy with the choice and does not want a seat upgrade The float options means that the student is accepting the seat but is still keeping the option open for the subsequent rounds Withdrawing means that the student is exiting the counselling process and does not wish to participate further

Filling Choices Without Research Students tend to choose colleges without knowing the courses offered, admission fees, faculty, placement value, location, infrastructure, etc. Instead of blindly choosing the colleges, students should give this time before the NEET counselling schedule 2026 is announced to research about the colleges they wish to apply, and whether the colleges fulfils their expectations and is in line with their larger career goals. Students should also check the previous year cutoffs, check fee structure to know the overall value. Waiting Until Last Date of Registration Students make the biggest the simplest yet biggest mistake of waiting until the last date of counselling registration. This can lead to incomplete or incorrect forms which can cost students their seats. To avoid any last minute hassle, students should ensure that they register as soon as the application window opens. Students should make sure they have all the relevant documents ready and scanned before the registration window opens. Double check the details entered in the registration form such as spellings, name, mobile number, marks, etc.