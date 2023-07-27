NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC releases list of eligible NRI candidates for round 1

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the list of eligible NRI candidates for round 1 counselling. As per the pdf released, a total of 679 have applied for conversion of nationality from Indian to NRI. MCC has stated, “Candidates have been converted provisionally from INDIAN to NRI for the purpose of UG counselling 2023-24 on the basis of scrutiny of documents sent by them to MCC of DGHS.”

Also, the candidates have to get their original documents at the time of reporting in case an NRI seat is allotted to them, failing which their admission is liable to get cancelled. MCC had invited emails from candidates wishing to convert their nationality to NRI on July 19, wherein it was mentioned that the last date to send the requisite documents was July 21.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Check below the table to know the important dates of NEET MBBS/BDS:

Events Dates NEET UG Choice Filling last date July 27, 2023 till 11:55 PM NEET UG Choice Locking last date July 27, 2023 till 11:55 PM NEET UG seat allotment result July 29, 2023 Uploading of documents at MCC portal July 30, 2023 NEET UG reporting for round 1 July 31 to August 4, 2023

How to check NRI allotment status of NEET UG counselling round 1?

Candidates have to check their status of nationality conversion by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab: NRI List of Eligible Candidates For UG Round 1 under the News & Events section

Step 3: Download the list in PDF format

Step 4: Find name or roll number to check whether the nationality has been converted to NRI

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling and Locking

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the choice filling and locking last date till today: July 27, 2023. According to MCC, the date has been extended due to the scrutiny of candidates who have applied for nationality conversion from Indian to NRI which is still going on.

It has been notified on the website that, "Accordingly, to provide adequate time for candidates to exercise choices, the time for Choice Filling is being extended till 11:55 P.M of 27.07.2023. The Choice Locking will be effective from 03:00 P.M of 27.07.2023 upto 11:55 P.M of 27.07.2023."

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2023: Choice filling and locking date extended, get updates here