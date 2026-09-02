NMMSS 2026 Scholarship Application Dates Extended to September 30, Apply at scholarships.gov.in

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2026-27 application process has been extended. As per the revised dates, the last date for students to apply for the scholarship scheme is September 30, 2026. Students eligible to apply for the scholarship programme can visit the official National Scholarship Portal to register and submit the applications.

Along with the extended dates for applying for the scholarship scheme, the last date for students to complete the DNO/SNO/MNO Verification has also been extended to October 31, 2026. Students eligible to apply for the scholarship scheme are advised to complete the One-time Registration process on the official scholarship portal.

NMMSS 2026 Revised Schedule

Candidates eligible to apply for the scholarship programme can visit the official website to check the complete revised schedule.