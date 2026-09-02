NMMSS 2026 Scholarship Application Dates Extended to September 30, Apply at scholarships.gov.in
NMMSS 2026 counselling application dates extended. Students can now submit their applications until September 30, 2026, at scholarships.gov.in
The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2026-27 application process has been extended. As per the revised dates, the last date for students to apply for the scholarship scheme is September 30, 2026. Students eligible to apply for the scholarship programme can visit the official National Scholarship Portal to register and submit the applications.
Along with the extended dates for applying for the scholarship scheme, the last date for students to complete the DNO/SNO/MNO Verification has also been extended to October 31, 2026. Students eligible to apply for the scholarship scheme are advised to complete the One-time Registration process on the official scholarship portal.
NMMSS 2026 Revised Schedule
Candidates eligible to apply for the scholarship programme can visit the official website to check the complete revised schedule.
|
Registration Open
|
June 1, 2026
|
Last date to apply
|
September 30, 2026
|
Defective Application Verification Open till
|
October 15, 2026
|
Institute Verification Open till
|
October 15, 2026
|
DNO/SNO/MNO Verification Open till
|
October 31, 2026
NMMSS 2026 One-Time Registration Process
To apply for the NMMSS 2026 scholarship process, students are required to visit the official website and first complete the One-time Registration process on the portal. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official National Scholarship Portal
Step 2: Click on Apply For One Time Registration (OTR)
Step 3: Read through the instructions
Step 4: Register the mobile number and complete the e-KYC
Step 5: Download and install the NSP OTR App and Aadhaar Face RD service
Step 6: Complete the face authentication
Step 7: Complete the scholarship application process.
NMMSS 2026 Revised Guidelines
-
The parental income ceiling has been enhanced from the present ceiling of Rs. 1.50 lakh per annum to Rs. 3.50 lakh per annum
-
The renewal criteria has been revised from the existing pattern of getting 55% marks iin class- IX & XI and 60% in class-X to the new pattem of getting minimum of 60% marks in Class X only for continuation of scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST candidates) in the next higher classes while getting clear promotion from class IX to class X and from class XI to class Xll in the first attempt.
-
Total number of scholarships i.e is 1.00,000 and amount @Rs l2000l per year, per student will be fixed for five years even when allotted quota of States and UTs will be revised on the basis of Census 2021.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.