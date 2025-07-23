OJEE 2025 Special Exam Result Declared at ojee.nic.in, Direct link to Download Rank Card

The Special OJEE Result 2025 has been released on July 23, 2025. Students who gave the Special or 2nd OJEE exam on July 15 and 16, 2025, can now check their marks online.

The scorecard is available on the official website at ojee.nic.in. To download the result, students need to enter their application number and password. Read below to get the direct link to download the scorecard.

OJEE Special Result 2025: Download Link

OJEE Special Result 2025 has been declared online at ojee.nic.in. Candidates can download their scorecard by entering their application number and date of birth. Click on the link below to download your OJEE Special Scorecard 2025.

Direct Link: OJEE Special Result 2025

How to Download the OJEE Special Result 2025?

Students can follow the given steps to download the OJEE Special Result 2025: