OJEE 2025 Special Exam Result Declared at ojee.nic.in, Direct link to Download Rank Card

The Special OJEE Result 2025 has been released on July 23, 2025. Students who gave the Special or 2nd OJEE exam on July 15 and 16, 2025, can now check their marks online.
The scorecard is available on the official website at ojee.nic.in. To download the result, students need to enter their application number and password. Read below to get the direct link to download the scorecard.
OJEE Special Result 2025: Download Link
OJEE Special Result 2025 has been declared online at ojee.nic.in. Candidates can download their scorecard by entering their application number and date of birth. Click on the link below to download your OJEE Special Scorecard 2025.
Direct Link: OJEE Special Result 2025
How to Download the OJEE Special Result 2025?
Students can follow the given steps to download the OJEE Special Result 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official website at ojee.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage click on the Download Rank Card for 2nd/Special OJEE-2025.
Step 3: Enter login details like Application number and password.
Step 4: Check and download your result.
OJEE Special Result 2025: Details Mentioned
Candidates can check these details mentioned on their OJEE 2nd Special Result 2025:
-
Roll Number and Application Number
-
Subject Name and Date of the Exam
-
Total Marks you got in the Special OJEE
-
Your Rank in the exam
-
Whether you Passed or Not (Qualifying Status)
Also read: NEET UG 2025 Counselling: MCC Released Round 1 Seat Matrix For MBBS, BDS Admissions; Details Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation