Schools Closed in Maharashtra's Pune Due to Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Red Alert

Schools Closed in Maharashtra's Pune: The schools in Maharashtra's Pune district have been closed due to heavy rainfall that affected many parts of the hilly region of some talukas. As per the recent updates, the local administration announced a two-day school holiday in these areas from Thursday, today, July 21, 2023. According to some media reports, a total of 355 schools in districts including Ambegaon, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Purandar, Mulshi and Maval talukas did not open today and will remain shut on Friday as well.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city has experienced close to 100 mm of rain in the past 24 hours. The Met department has also issued an orange alert in the region for Thursday. Whereas, a red alert has been issued for Thane till July 20, 2023. Palghar and Raigad districts are on the red alert for Thursday and Friday.

Mumbai, Konkan Divison Schools Closed

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has declared a day holiday today, July 20, 2023, for all the schools in Mumbai and Konkan division due to heavy rains in the region. The chief minister announced that districts across the state and local administration have been advised to take a decision on school holidays depending on the current situation.

As per the recent updates, the BMC has announced a holiday for primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools till class 12 in Mumbai for today, July 20, 2023. Moreover, the SSC and HSC supplementary exams for the day have also been postponed to next month.

Telangana Schools Closed

Schools in Telangana also remain closed today, July 20, 2023, due to heavy rainfall in the state. The education minister of Telangana, Sabitha Reddy ordered considering the state's heavy rain and as per the Chief Minister's instructions, respective govt authorities decided to declare a holiday for two days - today, July 20, 2023, and tomorrow, i.e. Friday, July 21, 2023, to all education institutions in the state.

