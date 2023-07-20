Maharashtra Rainfall, Mumbai and Konkan Division Schools Closed Until Class 12, Exams Postponed

Mumbai, Konkan Divison Schools Closed: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that all the schools in Mumbai and Konkan division will remain closed today, July 20, 2023, due to heavy rains in the region. The chief minister announced that districts across the state and local administration have been instructed to take a decision on school holidays depending on the situation.

BMC has announced a holiday for primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools until class 12 in Mumbai for today, July 20, 2023. SSC and HSC supplementary exams for the day have also been postponed to next month.

SSC, HSC, University Exams Postponed

The SSC exams including physical education, electronic technology, and mechanical technology will now be held on August 2, 2023, while the HSC language papers scheduled for today will be held on August 11, 2023.

Mumbai University has also rescheduled the exams to be held on Wednesday for students in Raigad. The exams will now be conducted on July 22, 2023. The university has postponed the exams of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning to be held today.

Several measures have been taken by the local body to curb the waterlogging issue in the city and surrounding areas. On his visit to the BMC disaster control room, the Chief Minister stated that there was no waterlogging in 110 spots in the city. He further added that locations such as Hindmata and Milan subway did not see waterlogging due to the measures taken by the BMC including the installation of close to 450 pumps.

Citizens have been advised not to step out of their homes unless necessary and tourists have also been asked not to visit beaches. He further added that Raidag, Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri districts have received heavy rainfall.

Also Read: Maharashtra Rainfall: Schools Closed in Raigad Due to Heavy Rainfall, Check Details Here