Tamil Nadu RTE Admissions 2023: Registrations Expected Soon, Check Documents Required Here

Tamil Nadu RTE Primary School Admissions 2023: As per the media reports, the Tamil Nadu Department of School Education is expected to start primary school admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act anytime soon. The admissions under RTE Act 2009 are open for students who came from economically weaker sections (EWS) and Disadvantaged groups who are wishing to get admission to private schools for the upcoming academic session 2023-24.

As per the recent updates, the admission application process for the Right to Education (RTE) TN Primary School Admission 2023 will begin soon. Once the admission application link is activated, parents and guardians can register for Tamil Nadu RTE Admissions 2023 by filling out the admission form from the official website.

Documents Required during TN RTE School Admission 2023

Interested parents/ guardians can check the list of documents mentioned below that are required at the time of registration for Tamil Nadu RTE primary school admission 2023.

Income Certificate

Address Proof

Birth Certificate

Tamil Nadu RTE School Admission 2023

As per reports, students will be selected for the Right to Education (RTE) through a computerized lottery system. The RTE Act 2009 guarantees compulsory and free education to children who comes in the age group of 6 to 14 years. The RTE Act also aims to provide education to all children especially those who come from EWS and disadvantaged groups.

Under the Right to Education Act 2009, private schools in Tamil Nadu and all the other states are required to reserve 25% of their seats for children who come from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups. These seats will be filled through a random selection or lottery process, the reports added.

