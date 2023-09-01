Telangana Schools to Initiate French Classes for 6 to 12 Students; Check Details

Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) and The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) have signed an agreement with Institut Français en Inde (IFI - The French Institute in India) to begin french classes in state schools.

French will be initiated in over 20 schools that are affiliated with TSWREIS or TTWREIS. After seeing the response from students, the language will be introduced to other schools. Students from classes 6 to 12 will be taught French language.

IFI will be training TSWREIS and TTWREIS teachers in communicative french. It will provide access to the students to academic and cultural platforms. Further, there will be workshops and seminars to educate students on France university studies and scholarship opportunities.

The agreement was signed by E Naveen Nicolas, secretary, TSWREIS, Emmanuel Lebruns-Damiens, Thierry Berthelot, consul general of France in Bangalore, and Director of the French Institute in India.

Nicolas acknowledged his enthusiasm for the French Institute in India's deep interest in the relationship, the first of its type in Telangana.“Education is a path-breaking means to achieve the goal of social justice. The partnership will not only pave a pathway to success in a deeply connected world but will also focus on building in-house teacher capacity to teach French in the long run,” he added.

Lebrun-Damiens said, “The Telangana government and France share a similar philosophy of education, which emphasises the importance of preparing students for success in a globalised world. Education is a priority among all the collaborations between France and India. Learning French can be a transformative experience for students, opening up new academic and professional opportunities.”

