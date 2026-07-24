UK Universities Launch Alternative Study Pathways for Students Affected by Visa Brake
Nine UK universities have partnered with Mosaik Education to offer remote postgraduate study opportunities for students impacted by the UK's study visa brake. The initiative aims to support students from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan, and Cameroon.
UK Universities Launch Alternative Study Pathways: Nine UK universities have joined forces with non-governmental organisation Mosaik Education to provide remote postgraduate study options for international students affected by UK government study visa restrictions, often referred to as the “visa brake”. The initiative seeks to enable students from countries subject to the visa pause to continue their UK higher education through online and transnational learning programmes. The partnership follows the UK Home Office’s announcement in March 2026. There is a temporary pause on study visa applications from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan and Cameroon, citing concerns about rising asylum claims via the student visa. This has meant many students from these countries are unable to take campus-based scholarships and admissions in the UK.
What is the Mosaik Scholarship?
The universities are participating in the newly launched Mosaik Scholarship, which provides an alternative pathway to UK postgraduate education through online and transnational education (TNE) programmes.
So far, 19 fully funded postgraduate places have been secured under the initiative, with organisers aiming to support around 50 students by the end of the year as more universities join the programme.
Why was this Initiative Introduced?
The UK government's visa brake temporarily stopped new study visa applications from four countries after concerns over asylum claims made by some international students. The decision also made students who are eligible from gaining campus-based scholarships, including the Chevening Scholarship. It is leaving many without a way to continue their education in the UK.
To meet this challenge, Mosaik Education has established partnerships with universities through its Global Response Platform, linking higher education institutions with humanitarian organisations supporting displaced and conflict-affected students. Partner organisations include UNHCR India, Prospect Burma and Open Dreams in Cameroon.
Universities Participating in the Initiative
The following UK institutions have committed scholarship places:
- King's College London
- University of London
- University of Leicester
- University of Northampton
- University of St Andrews
- Cardiff University
- Birkbeck, University of London
- University of Salford
- Aberystwyth University
Courses to Be Delivered Online
All postgraduate programmes under the scholarship will be offered through:
- Online learning
- Transnational Education (TNE) pathways
These modes currently provide the only viable option for newly admitted students from the affected countries to earn a UK postgraduate qualification while the visa restrictions remain in place.
More Universities Expected To Join
According to Mosaik Education, more UK universities are expected to join this initiative later. It'll expand the number of scholarship opportunities for students impacted by the visa restrictions.
The organisation said the programme shows how universities can together respond to disruptions in international education by employing existing online teaching infrastructure to ensure students continue their academic journeys.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.