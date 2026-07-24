UK Universities Launch Alternative Study Pathways for Students Affected by Visa Brake

Nine UK universities have partnered with Mosaik Education to offer remote postgraduate study opportunities for students impacted by the UK's study visa brake. The initiative aims to support students from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan, and Cameroon.

UK Universities Launch Alternative Study Pathways: Nine UK universities have joined forces with non-governmental organisation Mosaik Education to provide remote postgraduate study options for international students affected by UK government study visa restrictions, often referred to as the “visa brake”. The initiative seeks to enable students from countries subject to the visa pause to continue their UK higher education through online and transnational learning programmes. The partnership follows the UK Home Office’s announcement in March 2026. There is a temporary pause on study visa applications from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan and Cameroon, citing concerns about rising asylum claims via the student visa. This has meant many students from these countries are unable to take campus-based scholarships and admissions in the UK.

What is the Mosaik Scholarship? The universities are participating in the newly launched Mosaik Scholarship, which provides an alternative pathway to UK postgraduate education through online and transnational education (TNE) programmes. So far, 19 fully funded postgraduate places have been secured under the initiative, with organisers aiming to support around 50 students by the end of the year as more universities join the programme. Why was this Initiative Introduced? The UK government's visa brake temporarily stopped new study visa applications from four countries after concerns over asylum claims made by some international students. The decision also made students who are eligible from gaining campus-based scholarships, including the Chevening Scholarship. It is leaving many without a way to continue their education in the UK.

To meet this challenge, Mosaik Education has established partnerships with universities through its Global Response Platform, linking higher education institutions with humanitarian organisations supporting displaced and conflict-affected students. Partner organisations include UNHCR India, Prospect Burma and Open Dreams in Cameroon. Universities Participating in the Initiative The following UK institutions have committed scholarship places: King's College London

University of London

University of Leicester

University of Northampton

University of St Andrews

Cardiff University

Birkbeck, University of London

University of Salford

Aberystwyth University Courses to Be Delivered Online All postgraduate programmes under the scholarship will be offered through: Online learning

Transnational Education (TNE) pathways