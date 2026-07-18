UPTAC Round 1 2026 Seat Allotment Result Released at uptac.samarth.edu.in; Check Allocation Status Here

The AKTU has released the UPTAC round 1 seat allotment result on its official portal uptac.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can check their allocation status online using their login details.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced the UPTAC 2026 Round 1 seat allotment results. Candidates can visit the official Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling website at uptac.samarth.edu.in and check their seat allotment result by logging in with their UPTAC registration number and password. The seat allotment is prepared based on choices filled by the candidate, JEE Main Ranks, Reservation Category and number of seats available in the participating colleges. Read the article to know more details. How to Check UPTAC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result? Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check seat allotment status. Visit the UPTAC official website at uptac.samarth.edu.in On the official portal find and click on seat allotment link A new window will open Enter your login details such as Registration Number and Password Click on submit button Check allotted college name and course Download and keep it for future use

Direct Link to check UPTAC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result UPTAC 2026 Seat Confirmation Fee After the seat allotment result is announced candidates need to choose either Freeze or Float option. In order to confirm the allotted seat candidates must pay the seat confirmation fee before the last date. Check the table given below to know UPTAC Counselling Seat Confirmation fee details. Fee Details Information Seat Confirmation Fee (General / OBC) ₹20,000 Seat Confirmation Fee (SC / ST) ₹12,000 Payment Mode Online through Debit Card Credit Card Net Banking or UPI Refund Status The amount is adjusted against the admission fee as per the UPTAC counselling rules UPTAC Counselling Round 1 Schedule Candidates can check the important dates for UPTAC 2026 Round 1 counseling in the table given below. Candidates are advised to keep a track of all important counselling related dates in order to not miss any counselling related event.

Event Dates Round 1 Seat Allotment Result July 18, 2026 Seat Confirmation Fee Payment July 18 to July 20, 2026 Freeze / Float Option July 18 to July 20, 2026 Round 2 Choice Filling and Locking July 21 to July 22, 2026 UPTAC Counselling 2026: Seat Confirmation Options Students who are allotted a seat during the UPTAC counselling need to choose one of the two available options to continue the admission process. The details of both options are given below. Freeze Option: If a candidate selects the Freeze option it means they are satisfied with the allotted seat and do not want to take part in the next round of seat allotment. However if the category of the allotted seat changes as per the counselling rules it may be updated. Float Option: If a candidate selects the Float option they keep their current seat and also remain eligible for the next counselling rounds. This option gives them a chance to get a better seat if one becomes available in the upcoming rounds.