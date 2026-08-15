VCI Counselling 2026: Schedule Released at vci.admissions.nic.in, Applications begin August 18

VCI Counselling Schedule 2026: The Veterinary Council of India (VCI) has released the official notice on the commencement of online counselling for admission to B.V.Sc. & A.H Degree Course in the Recognized Veterinary Colleges under 15% All India Quota for the academic year 2026-27 on August 14, 2026. According to the notice, the applications will begin August 18, 2026. Interested candidates will need to apply online on the official website at vci.admissions.nic.in.

Official Notice: PUBLIC NOTICE

The counselling and allotment of seats will be online and based on the qualified merit in the National Eligibility cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026. The Council has released the Counselling Schedule, List of Recognized Veterinary Colleges, Number of Seat Matrix, Registration Fee, Information Bulletin etc. on the websites at vci.admissions.nic.in, dahd.gov.in and vci.dahd.gov.in.