VCI Counselling 2026: Schedule Released at vci.admissions.nic.in, Applications begin August 18
The Veterinary Council of India (VCI) has released the official notice on the commencement of online counselling for admission to B.V.Sc. & A.H Degree Course in the Recognized Veterinary Colleges under 15% All India Quota for the academic year 2026-27 on August 14, 2026 on the official website at vci.admissions.nic.in. According to the notice, the applications will begin August 18, 2026. Interested candidates will need to apply online.
VCI Counselling Schedule 2026: The Veterinary Council of India (VCI) has released the official notice on the commencement of online counselling for admission to B.V.Sc. & A.H Degree Course in the Recognized Veterinary Colleges under 15% All India Quota for the academic year 2026-27 on August 14, 2026. According to the notice, the applications will begin August 18, 2026. Interested candidates will need to apply online on the official website at vci.admissions.nic.in.
Official Notice: PUBLIC NOTICE
The counselling and allotment of seats will be online and based on the qualified merit in the National Eligibility cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026. The Council has released the Counselling Schedule, List of Recognized Veterinary Colleges, Number of Seat Matrix, Registration Fee, Information Bulletin etc. on the websites at vci.admissions.nic.in, dahd.gov.in and vci.dahd.gov.in.
Details: Information Bulletin AY 2026-27
VCI Counselling 2026 Schedule
Check the following table to know the schedule for the VCI Counselling 2026:
|ROUNDS
|Payment of fees/Registration
|Choice filling and seat locking by the candidates
|Seat allotment process
|Announcement of Result/ Seat Allotment
|Reporting at the respective college
|ROUND 1
|From 11 AM, August 18 - 23, 2026 till 11:55 PM
|From 11 AM, August 18 - 23, 2026 till 11:55 PM
|August 24, 2026
|August 25, 2026
|August 25 - 31, 2026 till 5 PM
|6 Day
|6 Day
|1 Day
|7 Day
|ROUND 2
|From 11 AM, September 1 - 2, 2026 till 11:55 PM
|From 11 AM, September 1 - 2, 2026 till 11:55 PM
|September 3, 2026
|September 4, 2026
|September 4 - 8, 2026 till 5 PM
|2 Day
|2 Day
|1 Day
|5 Day
|STRAY ROUND
|From 11 AM, September 9- 10, 2026 till 11:55 PM
|From 11 AM, September 9- 10, 2026 till 11:55 PM
|September 11, 2026
|September 12, 2026
|September 12 - 15, 2026 till 5 PM
|2 Day
|2 Day
|1 Day
|4 Day
Note:
- All timings will be as per computer server timings
- STRAY ROUND COUNSELING will be conducted for allotment of vacant seats if any, after the completion of Round 2. For this round, interested candidates should make Payment of fees Rs. 50,000/- for Gen/OBC/EWS and Rs. 25,000/- for SC/ST/PH candidate
- The details of vacant seats available for Stray Round counseling will be notified on the VCI Counselling Portal.
- The candidates who are allotted seats (reported or not reported to respective college in Round 1 & Round 2) will not be eligible for Stray Round admission.
- Other terms and conditions related to Stray Round may be seen in the Information Bulletin.
- Choice Locking will be available from 16:00 Hrs to 23:55 Hrs of the Last day of Registration for respective Round.
- Registration for all rounds will close at 23.55 Hrs as per Server timings.
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