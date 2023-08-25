West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Begins; Apply at wbmcc.nic.in

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023: West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has begun the registrations for NEET PG/MDS Counselling Round 2 today: August 25, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process. They can visit the official website: wbmcc.nic.in for registration purposes.
According to the West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, the authorities will close the registration window tomorrow: August 26, 2023, by 4:00 PM. The fee payment window will be live till midnight. The WB NEET PG Seat Allotment result for round 2 will be out on September 4, 2023.
|
West Bengal Medical Counselling 2023 Registration
West Bengal NEET PG counselling 2023 Schedule
Check out important dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration Window
|
August 25 to 26, 2023
|
Document verification
|
August 26 to 28, 2023
|
NEET PG seat matrix in West Bengal
|
August 29, 2023 after 2:00 PM
|
Choice filling
|
August 29 to 30, 2023
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
September 4, 2023
|
Reporting
|
September 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2023
How to Register for West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbmcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the WB PG Medical Counselling tab
Step 3: Now, go to candidate registration and login link
Step 4: Complete registration and then login
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout
Documents Required for WB NEET PG Counselling 2023
Check out the list of necessary files for verification below:
- NEET PG 2023 admit card
- NEET PG 2023 rank card
- Payment proof of registration
- Internship completion certificate
- MBBS pass certificate
- MBBS mark sheet
- Class 10 mark sheet or birth certificate
- PwD certificate
- Caste certificate
- Residence proof
- Acknowledgement receipt received while filling West Bengal PG medical application form