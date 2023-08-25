West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Begins; Apply at wbmcc.nic.in

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023: West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has begun the registrations for NEET PG/MDS Counselling Round 2 today: August 25, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process. They can visit the official website: wbmcc.nic.in for registration purposes.

According to the West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, the authorities will close the registration window tomorrow: August 26, 2023, by 4:00 PM. The fee payment window will be live till midnight. The WB NEET PG Seat Allotment result for round 2 will be out on September 4, 2023.

West Bengal NEET PG counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out important dates below:

Events Dates Registration Window August 25 to 26, 2023 Document verification August 26 to 28, 2023 NEET PG seat matrix in West Bengal August 29, 2023 after 2:00 PM Choice filling August 29 to 30, 2023 Seat Allotment Result September 4, 2023 Reporting September 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2023

How to Register for West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the WB PG Medical Counselling tab

Step 3: Now, go to candidate registration and login link

Step 4: Complete registration and then login

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for WB NEET PG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of necessary files for verification below: