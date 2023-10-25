XAT 2024 Registration Last Date Today, Get Direct Link Here

XAT 2024 Registration: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI Jamshedpur) will close the registrations for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 today, October 25, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the XAT examinations to get admission into various MBA/PGDM courses can fill out the registration form through the official website - xatonline.in.

Candidates need to enter the necessary login details such as name, email address, mobile number, state, city and password to get themselves registered. As per the given schedule, the examination authority will conduct the XAT 2024 exam on January 7, 2024. The XAT 2024 admit card will be made available to download from December 20, 2023 onwards. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registrations.

XAT 2024 Registration Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

XAT 2024 Dates

Candidates appearing for the XAT 2024 exam can check the dates related to the MBA entrance exam in the table below.

Events Dates XAT registration last date October 25, 2023 Availability of XAT 2024 admit cards December 20, 2023 onwards XAT exam January 7, 2024

How to fill out the XAT 2024 registration form online?

Eligible and interested candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to register for the XAT 2024 exam online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the XAT 2024 available on the top right corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary login details as asked

Step 4: Upload the required documents and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 5: Go through the details and submit the application form

Step 6: Download the XAT 2024 application confirmation page for future use

Also Read: IIT JAM 2024 Registration Last Date, Apply At jam.iitm.ac.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Application Details Here

