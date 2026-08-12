IGNOU Result 2026: Download Term End Exam (TEE) Marksheet PDF at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU TEE Result 2026: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will soon declare the IGNOU Result for June 2026 TEE exams on its website. Students can get the direct link below and the steps to check the IGNOU Result 2026.

IGNOU Result: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will soon release the IGNOU result for the Term-End Exam (TEE). The students who appeared for the June 2026 TEE can check the IGNOU results online on the official website of the university, ignou.ac.in. Indira Gandhi National Open University conducted the June 2026 Term End Exams for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes from June 01 to July 21, 2026, in two shifts: the morning shift from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and the evening shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Students can check and download their ignou.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To download the IGNOU June TEE Result 2026, the students need to enter their enrollment number. IGNOU Result 2026 - Key Highlights Indira Gandhi National Open University conducts the Term-End Exam (TEE) twice a year, in June and December, for various Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes. Check the key highlights of the IGNOU June TEE Result 2026 below.

University Name Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Exam Name June 2026 Term-End Exam (TEE) Exam Date June 01 to July 21, 2026 Exam Mode Offline Login Details Required to Check IGNOU Result Enrolment Number Official Website ignou.ac.in IGNOU Result Download Link All the students can check their IGNOU result online on the official website of IGNOU. Here we are also providing the direct link to check the IGNOU result for the convenience of students. IGNOU Result Link How to Download IGNOU Result 2026 IGNOU results 2026 will be announced on the official website. To check the result, students need to log in with their enrolment number. Follow the steps provided below to check the IGNOU result 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU. Step 2: Click on the ‘Student Support’ option given on the menu bar

Step 3: Scroll down and click on ‘Results’ Step 3: Click on ‘Term End Exam/Re-evaluation Results’ Step 4: Enter the required details and click on ‘Search’ Step 5: Download the online mark sheet for future reference. IGNOU Result 2026 Grading System The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) usually provides grades in its results. The course-wise grade shows the performance of a student in a particular course. The grading system used by IGNOU is as follows: IGNOU Grade Explanation O (Outstanding) score above 90% marks A+ (Excellent) score between 80% and 89% marks A (Very Good) score between 70% and 79% marks B (Good) score between 60% and 69% C (Average) score between 50% and 59% D (Pass Class) score between 40% and 49% E (Unsatisfactory) score less than 40%