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IGNOU Result 2026: Download Term End Exam (TEE) Marksheet PDF at ignou.ac.in

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Aug 12, 2026, 12:21 IST

IGNOU TEE Result 2026: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will soon declare the IGNOU Result for June 2026 TEE exams on its website. Students can get the direct link below and the steps to check the IGNOU Result 2026.

IGNOU Result 2026: Download Term End Exam (TEE) Marksheet PDF at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU Result 2026: Download Term End Exam (TEE) Marksheet PDF at ignou.ac.in

    IGNOU Result: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will soon release the IGNOU result for the Term-End Exam (TEE). The students who appeared for the June 2026 TEE can check the IGNOU results online on the official website of the university, ignou.ac.in. Indira Gandhi National Open University conducted the June 2026 Term End Exams for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes from June 01 to July 21, 2026, in two shifts: the morning shift from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and the evening shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Students can check and download their ignou.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To download the IGNOU June TEE Result 2026, the students need to enter their enrollment number.

    IGNOU Result 2026 - Key Highlights

    Indira Gandhi National Open University conducts the Term-End Exam (TEE) twice a year, in June and December, for various Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes. Check the key highlights of the IGNOU June TEE Result 2026 below. 

    University Name

    Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

    Exam Name

    June 2026 Term-End Exam (TEE)

    Exam Date

    June 01 to July 21, 2026

    Exam Mode

    Offline

    Login Details Required to Check IGNOU Result

    Enrolment Number

    Official Website

    ignou.ac.in

    IGNOU Result Download Link

    All the students can check their IGNOU result online on the official website of IGNOU. Here we are also providing the direct link to check the IGNOU result for the convenience of students. 

    IGNOU Result Link

    How to Download IGNOU Result 2026

    IGNOU results 2026 will be announced on the official website. To check the result, students need to log in with their enrolment number. Follow the steps provided below to check the IGNOU result 2026.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU.

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Student Support’ option given on the menu bar

    Step 3: Scroll down and click on ‘Results’

    Step 3: Click on ‘Term End Exam/Re-evaluation Results’

    Step 4: Enter the required details and click on ‘Search’

    Step 5: Download the online mark sheet for future reference.

    IGNOU Result 2026 Grading System

    The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) usually provides grades in its results. The course-wise grade shows the performance of a student in a particular course. The grading system used by IGNOU is as follows:

    IGNOU Grade

    Explanation

    O (Outstanding)

    score above 90% marks

    A+ (Excellent)

    score between 80% and 89% marks

    A (Very Good)

    score between 70% and 79% marks

    B (Good)

    score between 60% and 69%

    C (Average)

    score between 50% and 59%

    D (Pass Class)

    score between 40% and 49%

    E (Unsatisfactory)

    score less than 40%

    What is the Re-evaluation Process IGNOU Result?

    After the IGNOU results are released, if any student is not satisfied with their IGNOU results, he/she can apply for a re-evaluation. During re-evaluation, the examiner once again checks the answer sheet and provides new marks, if required. The re-evaluation form for the paper(s) must be submitted within 40 days (earlier, it was 30 days) of the announcement of the results. Re-evaluation costs Rs 750 for each course or paper. Online payment is required for the IGNOU reevaluation fees.

    Sunil Sharma
    Sunil Sharma

    Manager - Editorial

    Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
    Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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    First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 12:21 IST

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