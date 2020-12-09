AAI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 180 Apprentice Posts, Download Notification @aai.aero

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment Notification 2020: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for the post of ITI Trade Apprentice and Graduate Apprentice for Western Region.Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the posts at NATS/NSDC from 09 December 2020. The last date for AAI Apprentice Application is 31 December 2020.

Important Dates

Opening date for Online Applications: 09 December 2020

Last date for Online Application: 31 December 2020 till 6 PM

AAI Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice (Mechanic/ Auto Engineering)- 31 Posts

Graduate Apprentice (Communicat ion Navigational Surveillance - 29 Posts

Graduate Apprentice (Information Technology/ Computer Science)- 26 Posts

Diploma Apprentice (Mechanic/ Auto Engineering)- 27 Posts

Diploma Apprentice (Communication Navigational Surveillance) - 22 Posts

Diploma Apprentice (Information Technology/ Computer Science) - 24 Posts

ITI Trade Apprentice (Motor Vehicle Mechanic) - 10 Posts

ITI Trade Apprentice (Diesel Mechanic) - 11 Posts

Salary:

Graduate Apprentice (Mechanic/ Auto Engineering)- Rs.15,000/-

Graduate Apprentice (Communicat ion Navigational Surveillance - Rs.15,000/-

Graduate Apprentice (Information Technology/ Computer Science)- Rs.12,000/-

Diploma Apprentice (Mechanic/ Auto Engineering)- Rs.12,000/-

Diploma Apprentice (Communication Navigational Surveillance) - Rs.12,000/-

Diploma Apprentice (Information Technology/ Computer Science) - Rs.12,000/-

ITI Trade Apprentice (Motor Vehicle Mechanic) - Rs. 9000/-

ITI Trade Apprentice (Diesel Mechanic) - Rs. 9000/-

Eligibility Criteria for AAI Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice (Mechanic/ Auto Engineering)- A Degree in Engineering or Technology (Mechanical/Automobile) granted by a Statutory University. A Degree in engineering or Technology (Mechanical /Automobile) granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament.Graduate Examination of Professional Bodies recognized by the Central Government as equivalent.

Graduate Apprentice (Communication Navigational Surveillance - Bachelor’s Degree in Engg./Tech. in Electronics/Tele Communication /Electrical with specialization in Electronics from a recognized Institution.

Graduate Apprentice (Information Technology/ Computer Science)- Bachelor’s Degree in Engg./ Tech. in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ IT/ Electronics

Diploma Apprentice (Mechanic/ Auto Engineering)- Rs.12,000/- A Diploma in Engineering or Technology (Mechanical/ Auto -mobile) granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government.A Diploma in Engineering or Technology (Mechanical /Automobile) by a University. A Diploma in Engineering or Technology (Mechanical /Automobile) granted by an Institute recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to a ) and b) above

Diploma Apprentice (Communication Navigational Surveillance) - Diploma in Electronics/Tele Communication/Radio Engineering from a recognized Institution

Diploma Apprentice (Information Technology/ Computer Science) - Diploma in Engg./Technical in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/IT /Electronics.

ITI Trade Apprentice (Motor Vehicle Mechanic) - A Certificate in Vocational Course ( in Mechanic-Motor Vehicle) involving 2 years of study after the completion of secondary stage of school education/ 10th Class examination recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) / State Council of Vocational Education

ITI Trade Apprentice (Diesel Mechanic) - A Certificate in Vocational Course (in Mechanic-Diesel) involving Two years of study after the completion of secondary stage of school education/ 10th Class examination recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) / State Council of Vocational Education

Age Limit:

18 to 26 Years

Selection process for AAI Apprentice Posts

Selection for engagement of Apprentices would be based on percentage (%) of marks in the qualifying examination.

How to Apply AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Graduate and Diploma Apprentice - Candidates are first required to register in the web portal of NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme). After completing enrollment / registration as Apprentice, the candidates have to apply to the respective discipline through the NATS portal against seats notified by AAI (ID No. / Registration Number of AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA, WESTERN REGION in NATS Portal is WMHMCC000058) from 09 December to 31 December 2020.

ITI Apprentice - Candidates are required to register themselves in the concerned web portal (NSDC) and apply at from 09 December to 31 December 2020

Application Fee:

No Fee

AAI Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF

NATS Portal

AAI ITI Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF

NSDC Portal