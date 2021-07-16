Acids, Bases and Salts - Chapter 5: Class 7 Science NCERT Book (PDF)

Chapter 5 (Acids, Bases and Salts) of Class 7 Science NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Download and prepare for CBSE Class 7 Science exam.

Chapter 5 (Acids, Bases and Salts) of Class 7 Science NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Get it now & prepare for CBSE Class 7 Science exam. It is one of the most important chapters of CBSE Class 7 Science NCERT textbook and many important questions are framed from this chapter.

Download Chapter 5: Class 7 Science NCERT Book (PDF)

Snapshot from Chapter of Class 7 Science NCERT Textbook: Chapter 5

Important topics of this chapter:

- Acid and bases

- Litmus: A natural dye

- Lichens

- Turmeric as a natural indicator

- China Rose

- Neutralization in everyday life

- Acids are sour in taste. Generally, bases are bitter in taste and soapy to touch.

- Acid turns blue litmus red. Bases turn red litmus blue.

- Substances which are neither acidic nor basic are called neutral.

- Solutions of substances that show different colours in acidic, basic and neutral solutions are called indicators.

- An acid and a base neutralise each other and form a salt. A salt may be acidic, basic or neutral in nature

Important questions of this chapter:

⇒State differences between acids and bases.

⇒ Ammonia is found in many household products, such as window cleaners. It turns red litmus blue. What is its nature?

⇒ Name the source from which litmus solution is obtained. What is the use of this solution?

⇒ Is the distilled water acidic/basic/neutral? How would you verify it?

⇒ Describe the process of neutralisation with the help of an example.

⇒ Mark ‘T’ if the statement is true and ‘F’ if it is false:

(i) Nitric acid turn red litmus blue. (T/F)

(ii) Sodium hydroxide turns blue litmus red. (T/F)

(iii) Sodium hydroxide and hydrochloric acid neutralise each other and form salt and water. (T/F)

(iv) Indicator is a substance that shows different colours in acidic and basic solutions. (T/F)

(v) Tooth decay is caused by the presence of a base. (T/F)

⇒ Dorji has a few bottles of soft drinks in his restaurant. But, unfortunately, these are not labelled. He has to serve the drinks on the demand of customers. One customer wants an acidic drink, another wants a basic and third one wants neutral drink. How will Dorji decide which drink is to be served to whom?

⇒ Explain why:

(a) An antacid tablet is taken when you suffer from acidity

(b) Calamine solution is applied on the skin when an ant bites.

(c) Factory waste is neutralised before disposing it into the water bodies.

⇒Three liquids are given to you. One is hydrochloric acid, another is sodium hydroxide and third is a sugar solution. How will you identify them? You have only turmeric indicator.

⇒ Blue litmus paper is dipped in a solution. It remains blue. What is the nature of the solution? Explain.

⇒ Consider the following statements:

(a) Both acids and bases change colour of all indicators.

(b) If an indicator gives a colour change with an acid, it does not give a change with a base.

(c) If an indicator changes colour with a base, it does not change colour with an acid.

(d) Change of colour in an acid and a base depends on the type of the indicator.

Which of these statements are correct?

(i) All four

(ii) a and d

(iii) b, c and d

(iv) only d